Singer-songwriter Emma Ivy is a Maine Academy of Modern Music alum whose band, Yard Sale, tore up several stages during their many years playing at MAMM events while she was in high school at Casco Bay in Portland.
Now a student at New York University, Ivy’s been making her own music for the past couple of years and in 2018 released the EP “The Birds,” which includes three original songs as well as her take on Lou Reed’s “Walk on the Wild Side.”
Ivy’s latest single is the dreamy and stirring acoustic track “After I’ve Gone,” from her latest album, “Aphid,” released in March. The video for the song came out last week.
Here’s “After I’ve Gone:”
