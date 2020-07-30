Arrests

7/23 at 10:37 a.m. Clinton V. Giustra, 52, of Scarborough, was arrested on Gateway Circle by Officer Tanner Mann on a warrant.

7/23 at 9:37 p.m. Connor N. Sullivan, 26, of Scarborough, was arrested on Fogg Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/24 at 8:06 p.m. Jacob C. McKenney, 20, of Mars Hill, was arrested on Foxcroft Drive by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/25 at 6:17 p.m. Patrick S. Nethercott, 30, of Parsonsfield, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of attaching false plates.

7/26 at 6:21 p.m. Stephen P. Chipman, 59, of Westbrook, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of operating under the influence (drugs) and operating without a license.

Summonses

7/23 at 6:40 p.m. Tommy D. Adorno Jr., 28, of Saco, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Stewart Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/25 at 11:43 p.m. Jonathan Andrew Korupp, 19, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons at Eastern and Pine Point Roads by Officer Ian Theriault on a charge of trespass by motor vehicle. At the same times and place, a 17-year-old boy, of South Portland, was also issued a summons on the same charge.

7/26 at 2:17 a.m. Anthony J. Redfield, 34, of Bridgton, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Jacob Murphy on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/26 at 1:56 p.m. Kristy M. Griffin, 24, of Oxford, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/26 at 5:46 p.m. Tyler Hallowell, 30, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

7/20 at 10:51 a.m. Assist South Portland.

7/20 at 11:54 a.m. Assist South Portland.

7/20 at 2:45 p.m. Fire alarm on Fowler Farm Road.

7/20 at 8:14 p.m. Fire alarm on Southgate Road.

7/20 at 8:39 p.m. Gas odor indoors on Pleasant Hill Road.

7/21 at 2:36 a.m. Assist Gorham.

7/21 at 6:02 a.m. Odor investigation on Bunker Hill Terrace.

7/21 at 6:20 a.m. Odor investigation on Southgate Road.

7/21 at 12:47 p.m. Assist Saco.

7/22 at 3:10 a.m. Structure fire on Plaza Drive.

7/22 at 5:46 p.m. Waterflow alarm on Southgate Road.

7/22 at 6:34 p.m. Assist Gorham.

7/22 at 8:41 p.m. Fire alarm on Black Point Road.

7/23 at 8:05 a.m. Smoke detector alarm on River Sands Drive.

7/23 at 10:39 a.m. Fire alarm system check on U.S. Route 1.

7/24 at 10:04 a.m. Fire alarm problem on U.S. Route 1.

7/24 at 1:14 p.m. Marine water rescue on Ferry Road.

7/24 at 1:23 p.m. Fire alarm problem on U.S. Route 1.

7/24 at 1:56 p.m. Assist South Portland.

7/24 at 3:34 p.m. Assist Gorham.

7/24 at 3:42 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Pine Point Road.

7/26 at 5:15 a.m. Assist Gorham.

7/26 at 7:33 a.m. Gas odor on Teal Point.

7/26 at 10:59 a.m. Fire alarm on Highland Pines Road.

7/26 at 12:14 p.m. Assist Gorham.

7/26 at 1:55 p.m. Marine water rescue off Pine Street.

7/26 at 3:12 p.m. Assist Buxton.

7/26 at 5:41 p.m. Assist Portland.

7/26 at 6:47 p.m. Odor investigation on Dover Street.

7/26 at 7:17 p.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295 South.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 42 calls from July 20-26.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: