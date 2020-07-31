With 18 Miami Marlins players having tested positive for COVID-19, the Marlins are about to split up – with the healthy ones staying in the Northeast and the infected players about to head south.

A source confirmed the Marlins plan to bus the 18 players who tested positive back to South Florida, pending final approval of MLB health officials. That bus trip is expected to begin on Friday.

The 15 healthy Marlins – plus a new batch of players needed to fill out the roster – are tentatively set to stay on the road to play the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, the New York Mets at Citi Field and then the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo. The schedule is pending approval from Major League Baseball, which should make an announcement in the coming days. Miami’s season remains paused until at least Sunday.

One more Marlins player tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest batch of daily tests, a source confirmed Friday. That brings the team’s total to 20 overall (18 players) among their nearly 60-person traveling party that remains quarantined in Philadelphia.

According to a source, the Marlins players who do not have COVID-19 were told they will travel to Baltimore on Sunday and play on Tuesday but were also told that could change. Originally, the Marlins who tested negative for the virus expected to be able to leave their Philadephia hotel on Friday, but MLB changed that.

Meanwhile, some Marlins veterans were informed on Thursday that they will be paid for the seven games canceled unless the season is canceled – something MLB was reluctant to assure earlier this week. The MLB players union has been lobbying MLB to pay the Marlins players for those games. And while neither party was willing to say that will definitely happen, it’s headed in that direction, according to a source.

MLB previously informed Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals players that they will be paid for their canceled games against the Marlins.

A Marlins player conveyed that he originally packed for a short road trip when the team left to play in Atlanta and Philadelphia last week and they will now be on the road for more than two weeks. But Marlins players haven’t complained about it.

Marlins players – those who tested positive for COVID-19 and those who did not – have been asked to stay inside their hotel rooms in Philadelphia all week. They have been having daily Zoom sessions with other players and Manager Don Mattingly. CEO Derek Jeter appeared on at least one of those Zoom sessions.

According to a source, Marlins players are exchanging information in a group text, and a couple have said they tested positive for COVID-19. But the Marlins aren’t telling the players the identity of those who tested positive, so players have had to speculate without confirmation in most cases.

According to a source, the pitching staff has been particularly hard hit by the virus, though at least four starting position players also have tested positive. One Marlins player conveyed that nobody on the group text has indicated they have serious symptoms, though some have had said they have mild symptoms such as body aches, a running nose and a cough.

