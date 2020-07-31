ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout was placed on the paternity list before the Los Angeles Angels’ game against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

The reigning AL Most Valuable Player and his wife, Jessica, are expecting their first child, which is due on Monday. Trout, who turns 29 on Aug. 7, initially expressed reservations about playing the season due to the coronavirus pandemic when players started summer camp workouts but was pleased with how the Angels were trying to keep players healthy.

Angels Manager Joe Maddon said that Trout informed him before Wednesday’s game that it was possible he would be leaving. Maddon also said after Thursday’s 8-5 loss to Seattle that he had not heard if the baby was born.

The power-hitting outfielder batted .292 with a home run and four RBI in Los Angeles’ first six games.

The Angels recalled right-handed pitcher Kyle Keller to take Trout’s roster spot. Brian Goodwin moved from right to center field and will bat second, which is Trout’s usual spot in the lineup.

NATIONALS: New Washington reliever Will Harris was put on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained right groin.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday, the day after Harris last pitched, giving up two unearned runs in the eighth inning of Washington’s 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Harris is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA and one blown save in his first season with the Nationals. The 35-year-old right-hander signed a $24 million, three-year contract after losing the World Series to the Nationals while with his previous team, the Houston Astros.

He missed time during this year’s original spring training in Florida in February because of an abdominal muscle problem.

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez first mentioned that Harris was dealing with a groin issue after five other relievers were used by Washington in a 6-4 victory over Toronto on Thursday night.

At the time, Martinez said the club was hoping that its current stretch of four days off might give Harris a chance to heal.

Because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Marlins, Washington’s series at Miami this weekend was postponed. The Nationals won’t play again until hosting the New York Mets on Tuesday.

