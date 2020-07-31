PORTLAND – Philomena Fiato Baker Lane, 99, of Portland, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday July 25, 2020.

Philomena was born on April 15, 1921, in Portland, Maine, to Italian immigrants from Bellona, Italy, Father, Gioacchino Fiato and Mother, Giusseppina (D’Amato). She attended Presumpscot and Cummings schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1938.

Born just prior to the Great Depression, Philomena entered the workforce at a very young age, first working for a now defunct candy factory in Massachusetts. She later worked for Dr. Carl Dunham in Portland, Owen Moore Clothing Store as a purchaser and finally Avis Car Rental where she retired in 1996 after 30 years.

A communicant of St. Peter’s Church on Federal Street, Philomena sang soprano in the church choir and was a member of the Sacred Heart Sodality for 60 years. She was active in the St. Rocco Bazaar for many years. Other meaningful pursuits of hers included visiting and entertaining family and friends, cooking delicious meals was a passion and was thrilled when her family would stop by, immediately getting pots and pans out to start a meal to feed them. Also, antiquing with her siblings, genuine conversation, and gardening. Her vegetable garden, flower beds and landscaping were center pieces of her charming home as she spent many fruitful hours creating beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces.

An impeccable dresser, Philomena had a wonderful sense of style and fashion, strength, elegance and above all else, class. Her sharp sense of humor, quick wit and irresistible laugh endeared her to many people, for to know Philomena was to understand at once, that she was devoted to her family, friends and church.

Philomena was predeceased by her first husband, Howard Baker in 1960. She dedicated her life to raising her three young children with help from her large family. In 1974 she married John Lane. They had a happy, fun filled life together until his death in 2010. Their social calendar would put any of her children’s social calendars to shame. She was predeceased by eight loving siblings, four sisters and four brothers, Mary Fiato Ferarra, Caroline Fiato LeClaire, Rachel Fiato Burns, Margaret Fiato Foote, Steven Fiato, Patsy Fiato, Anthony Feato and Dominic Fiato.

She is survived by son Skip Baker and wife Marla, of Portland, Daughter Judith True and husband Michael, of Falmouth, Daughter Paulette Gough, of Mexico, Maine, two step daughters Carol Daring and husband William of Worcester, Mass., Nancy Lane and husband Kevin Mallory, of Portland.

She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, Scott Baker and wife Karen of Portland, Melissa Yokota of Steamboat Springs, Colo., Jeff Baker of Portland, Matthew True and wife Crystal of Orlando, Fla., Eric True and fiancé Alyssa, of Portland, Phillip, Tanya, Michael and Jessica of Maine. John Mallory of Portland, Ashley Daring and Michael Daring of Worcester, and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews into the fourth generation.

The family would like to thank Philomena’s loving team of caregivers and compassionate nurses from Hospice of Southern Maine.

Visiting hours will be held from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland, Maine, 04102. Per state mandate masks will be required and CDC guidelines will be followed.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday August 3, 2020 at St. Peter’s Church, 72 Federal St., Portland, ME. 04101 followed by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

To share memories of Philomena or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Philomena’s beloved St. Peter’s Church in

Portland, Maine.

