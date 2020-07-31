Lillian M. Wilson Dube 1937 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Lil passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday July 29, 2020, at the age of 83. Lillian was born on Oakhurst Island in 1937 in Cundy’s Harbor, Maine. She graduated from the John A Cone School in Topsham, Brunswick High School and Pelletier School of Beauty Culture in Lewiston. She was a member of the Brunswick Drum and Bugle Corp. She met and married David Dube Sr. in 1956 . They built their home on Middlesex Road in Topsham where they raised their family. She operated Merry Meeting Hairstyles from her home for 15 years. Lillian traveled with Dave and Rhodes Scholar groups accross the United States. They traveled in Europe thru eight different countries and enjoyed ten winters in Florida 5th wheel camping. She and Dave spent many happy evenings dancing at the Sportsmen Hall in Topsham. They danced together all thru their lives. She enjoyed camping, canoeing, swimming, boating, snowmobiling and motorcycling. They refurbished a hunting camp on Merrymeeting Bay that was the hub of many family events. They were members of the Gold Wing Riders motorcycle group and the North American Family of Camper’s Association. Lil belonged to the Topsham Firemen’s Auxillary, the Antique Class B Hand-Tub auxillary and in later years was a member of the Pine Tree Quilters of Maine, Kaleidoscope Quilters of Brunswick and recently enjoyed a Respite Care Club of Brunswick. Lil was many things to all who loved her: Wife, Mom, Nana, Aunt, Sister-in-Law and Friend. She had many life long friendships with class mates, neighbors, pen pals and family. Lil was the life of the party. Her smile and laughter were contaigous with her quickwitted humor. She was totally devoted to her grand and great-grandchildren. Often pulling you into a hug and harmonizing songs with you. Every rhythm was a song to her. Life was full and the ice cream never ran dry. All this with a cat in her lap. Lil was predeceased by parents Maynard and Mable Wilson and brother Maynard Jr. Lil is survived by her children David Jr., Lori and Tony, and leaves behind six grandchildren Michelle, Angela, April, Adam and his wife Kim, Gaby, and Ryan; and five great-grandchildren, Jade, Savannah, Alyssa, Aliyah and Dylan; and two great-great-grandchildren, Ava and Edward. Many thanks to Chans Hospice and the other dedicated health care providers and professionals who treated her with compassion. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at a later date in the Growstown Cemetary of Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be expressed at http://www.FuneralAlternatives.net . Instead of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to: Coastal Humane Society 30 Range Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011

