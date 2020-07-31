PORTLAND- Nancy Alice Greeley Tuttle Taxson, a resident of Park Danforth in Portland, Maine, died peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, on July 27,2020, as one of her granddaughters sang to her. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Gosnell House for the extraordinary care provided and respect given to everyone, especially Nancy.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (“Betsey”) McCandless of Portland, Maine, her son, Jeffrey C. Tuttle and daughter-in-law, Susan C. Tuttle, of Polson, Montana and Rochester, New York, her son, David M. Taxson and daughter-in-law Kristy Taxson,of Virginia Beach, Virginia and her daughter, Emily T. Meadows of Sammamish, Washington; seven grandchildren, Caroline McCandless of Brooklyn, New York, Will McCandless (Jennifer) of Los Angeles, California, Ryan Tuttle (Miriam) of Berlin, Germany,Rebecca Kingsley McCandless of Portland, Maine,Philip Tuttle (Rosemary) of Seattle, Washington and Finley Meadows and Julia Meadows, both of Sammamish, Washington; two great-grandchildren, Noah Tuttle and Olivia Shaw; and two nieces, TambiHarwood of Redwood City, California and Wendy Woo Faigao of Loveland, Colorado.

Nancy was born in Buffalo, New York on March 6, 1938, the daughter of Harriett MacDonald Greeley and William A. Greeley. She was predeceased by hersister, Jane Faigao of Boulder, Colorado, in 2001 and her brother-in-law, Bataan Faigao.

Nancy attended The Eastman School of Music and was a classical pianist and organist. Music was always a part of her life. She worked with her former husband, Barry C. Tuttle, providing summer stock theater at The Town and Country Playhouse in East Rochester, New York in the early ’60s and served as the Music Director of Saint Augustine’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. during the ’80s and ’90s. She also was a champion of the immigrant and homeless population in Northern Virginia serving as the Executive Director of Homestretch, Inc. in Falls Church, Virginia, from 1990 to 2006. Nancy’s interestsincluded travel, political discourse, literature, bridge, and the Presidency of Barack Obama. She had opinions about everything and was not afraid to make them known.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Homestretch, Inc. of Falls Church, Virginia; My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, The Obama Foundation, of North Dartmouth, Massachusetts; and Hospice of Southern Maine of Scarborough, Maine.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous