MANAGER OF TRANSIT OPERATIONS, Regional Transportation Program
Regional Transportation Program, a paratransit agency in Portland, Maine, is seeking to fill a new position, “Manager of Transit Operations.” The Manager of Transit Operations (MTO) assists the Executive Director and will be working with support from RTP’s Supervisor of Client Services to oversee transit operations:
- Identifies and implements newly needed services and technology to address emerging client and company needs.
- Acts as a liaison to the community (and its agencies) for customer service support. Includes investigating service complaints and taking/ recommending suitable remedial action.
- A member of the Management Team: develops and implements strategic and operational goals and objectives to meet RTP’s mission.
- Works with Lead Tech to ensure fleet is safe and available for agency needs. Ensures compliance with all federal and state requirements regarding equipment inventory management.
- Oversees RTP’s Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan and other relevant plans as needed, and ensures their compliance. Attends Board meetings as needed, chairs the Safety Committee, participates in state, regional and local forums, meetings and committees
- Acts as a staff manager and participates in employee professional development. Works with HR and Supervisor of Client Services for recruiting, hiring, orienting, and training employees and volunteer drivers.
Qualifications:
- 7 years of senior-level management experience in Paratransit Services (includes: planning, marketing, dispatching and fleet maintenance). Understands budgeting concepts and can gather and assemble information to make reports/proposals to yield a positive impact on paratransit operations. Awareness and ability to understand/interpret federal, state, and local transportation policies and procedures, and rules and regulations (including OSHA’s).
- Tech savvy: expertise with applications and technology related to paratransit operations including scheduling and dispatching software, and proficiency with in computer programs such as Microsoft Office (Word, Excel).
- Excellent verbal and written skills
- Strong working relationships both internal and external, excellent supervisory skills
Application Procedure: To apply in confidence, please send your cover letter, resume, and desired salary to Danielle at [email protected] This position requires drug testing. Equal Opportunity Employer. Veterans, persons with disabilities and other minority groups are encouraged to apply!
GENERAL MANAGER, Portland Fish Exchange
Starting in Fall, 2020
The Board of Directors of the Portland Fish Exchange, a non-profit corporation owned by the City of Portland, is seeking a general manager for its groundfish auction and related business activities. We have a staff of 12, an annual budget of $1 million and operate a 30,000-sf building and three piers. New ways to support Maine’s declining groundfish industry are needed.
Strong candidates will have:
- An entrepreneurial perspective to grow and expand the business
- Understanding of the seafood supply chain and fishing industry
- Operating budget, general ledger and balance sheet skills
- Understanding of customer relations among seafood buyers and sellers
- Can discuss business operations and policy with our Board and customers
- Computer literacy regarding inventory and financial controls
- Use of social media in business development
- Supervisory experience with administrative staff and trades workers
- Facilities management experience: piers and wharves, refrigerated warehouse, truck docks
Send resumes to Tom Valleau, President of the Board of Directors, [email protected].
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, The Lincoln Home
The Lincoln Home, a non-profit community offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Loss Care and Home Care located in Newcastle, Maine is seeking an Executive Director.
The Executive Director has full responsibility for the community including leading the day to day operations, supporting and supervising all departments, the staff team and residents; building relationships with staff, residents, families, and health care providers as well as knowing and meeting all state regulations and maintaining Department of Human Services survey compliance. A State of Maine Assisted Living Administrator’s License will be required or can be obtained.
Candidate must have successful interpersonal skills with an understanding of senior issues and a working knowledge of dementia.
This Position requires a person with solid experience and knowledge of Health Care Administration, Development, Community Relations, Budgeting, Fiscal Oversight, Marketing and Sales. Candidate must have excellent communications and writing skills. Experience as a Registered Nurse or a Health Care professional is a plus.
Salary range based experience and qualifications. $80,000 to 100,000 plus benefits
Send cover letter and resume to: [email protected].
PROCUREMENT COUNSELOR, Eastern Maine Development Corporation
EMDC’s Maine PTAC program is seeking an energetic person with business counseling experience to join our team as a PROCUREMENT COUNSELOR in York and Cumberland Counties. This position will provide counseling, training and technical assistance to businesses seeking to sell their goods/ services to the federal, state and local government. While experience in the government contracting marketplace is preferred, we welcome candidates with a strong interest and aptitude for learning government contracting regulations and procedures. For more information, and to submit your resume and cover letter, visit emdc.org/connect/careers.
TOWN ADMINISTRATOR, Town of Chebeague Island, Maine
The Town of Chebeague Island, consisting of several unbridged islands in Casco Bay, Maine with a year-round population of 350 and a summer population of about 1800, is seeking applicants for the position of Town Administrator to work with a five-member Board of Selectmen in a Town Meeting form of government.
Duties include but are not limited to Town Treasurer and Finance Director, Road Commissioner, Public Relations, Human Resources Manager, Town Planner, Grant Coordinator, and Town Employee supervisor.
The successful candidate will have a knowledge of municipal accounting and budget development and a working knowledge of computers and municipal software. Desired qualities include the ability to prioritize multiple tasks, exercise sound judgement in ethical matters, and maintain a high level of confidentiality and professionalism. Municipal experience is required and experience as a Town Manager or a Town Administrator is preferred. Salary will be determined based on experience and qualifications.
Submit cover letter and resume to: Town Administrator Search, 192 North Road, Chebeague Island, ME 04017. The deadline for receipt of applications is Wednesday, August 19, 2020 by 5:00 pm.
PRODUCTION SPECIALIST, Entry-Level Medical Manufacturing Production
A well-established pharmaceutical company in Westbrook, ME is looking for entry-level Production Specialists to provide support to their Infectious Disease sector. You will be working in a clean-room environment; no previous experience is required.
Great opportunity to gain experience and training in a medical manufacturing environment.
The Position: We’re looking for a Production Specialist. The pay range we’re offering is $15.00 Days/$16.50 Nights per hour to start—periodic reviews and pay increases at 60 days and 120 Days.
The schedule: Our company runs a continuous operation, so does our schedule; 3 Days On, 4 Days Off, 4 Days On, 3 Days Off (rotating) Must work some weekends.
Day Shift hours are 4:45 AM to 5:15 PM; Night Shift Hours are 4:45 PM to 5:15 AM
Requirements:
- Prior Machine Operation experience in a Manufacturing Environment
- High school diploma or general education degree (GED) or equivalent combination of education
- 1+ years’ experience in a manufacturing environment.
- Knowledge and demonstrated understanding of GMP and how it applies to specific responsibilities and manufacturing operations.
Responsibilities:
- Work 12-hour shifts- rotating
- Simple assembly – basic and repetitive motion
- Basic understanding of English, read work orders and take instruction
- Performs work required for the automatic assembly of components, devices, and the final product
- Performs routine work in all production areas with limited supervision
- Ensures quality of product through the use of standard operating procedures, templates, training and supervision, and sound judgment
Please call 207-874-0055 and ask for Hannah. We are an equal opportunity employer and encourage diversity in our workplace.
GORHAM SCHOOL DEPARTMENT
The Gorham School Department has the following positions available:
- Literacy Support Teacher K-5
- Resource Room K-5
- Resource Room 6-8
- Educational Technician III’s (various programs and grade levels)
- Educational Technician III (Library/Technology K-5)
- .50 Adaptive Physical Education Teacher
- .50 LPN
If interested, please submit cover letter, resume, 3 written letters of reference, transcripts and appropriate certification by going here. Applications close when suitable candidates have been selected. Only complete applications will be considered.
The Gorham School Department has the following positions available:
- Full time School Nutrition Managers
- Full time Food Service Worker
- Part time Food Service Worker
- Full time Bus Drivers (6 hr)
- Part time Van Drivers
- Spare Bus Drivers
- Spare Van Drivers
All positions are school year positions and include excellent salary and benefits. For additional information on particular positions you may contact Michael Sanborn, Director of School Nutrition at [email protected] or Norm Justice, Director of Transportation at [email protected]. If interested, please submit cover letter, resume, 3 written letters of reference, transcripts and CHRC by going here. Applications close when suitable candidates have been selected. Only complete applications will be considered.
The Gorham School Department has the following full time positions available for the 2020-2021 school year. These positions are for a half year only, to assist schools during the current COVID situation.
CLINIC SUPPORT
These employees will assist school nurses with the necessary additional COVID procedures of tracking student illnesses, monitoring quarantine stations and filing of paperwork.
DUTY MONITORS
These employees will assist schools with the necessary additional COVID procedures of monitoring students during student arrival/pick up in the cafeterias and on playgrounds.
FULL-TIME SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS
These employees will primarily substitute for classroom teachers due to the COVID situation, but could assist with other additional duties as necessary.
If interested, please submit cover letter, resume, 3 written letters of reference, transcripts and CHRC by going here. Applications close when suitable candidates have been selected. Only complete applications will be considered. Equal opportunity employer.
FLEET OPERATIONS SUPERVISOR – AUGUSTA CAMPUS, Kennebec Valley Community Action Program
Are you interested in joining a team of dedicated individuals who work every day to assist clients with their transportation needs?
KVCAP’s Transportation Program is seeking a motivated individual to lead the Transportation Team in the Augusta office. This person supervises the KV Van and Kennebec Explorer drivers and will on occasion be required to drive. Also responsible for ensuring that drivers are properly trained and their vehicles are properly maintained. The person in this position will also be required to prepare monthly reports as needed/requested.
Position requirements: Supervisory experience including knowledge of office procedures. Fleet maintenance experience a plus. Must be able to relate to a wide variety of people and maintain a pleasant atmosphere. Other required skills include: strong interpersonal, written and oral communication; ability to multi-task; computer (Word, Excel) and learn specific program software. The position also requires that you possess a valid state of Maine Driver’s License and Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) with P endorsement or the ability to secure such a license.
Position is subject to Federal Transit Administration (FTA) drug and alcohol testing requirements. Ability to pass State Bureau of Investigation, Department of Motor Vehicle, Department of Health and Human Services, Fraud and National Sex Offender Registry background checks. Ability to pass an agency approved physical; physically able to assist passengers in and out of a vehicle including passengers using a wide variety of mobility aids (wheelchairs, walkers, motorized three wheeled scooters etc.) and may include lifting and carrying parcels up to fifty pounds.
Benefits include: 12 paid holidays; bi-weekly accrual of Paid Time Off; employer sponsored retirement plan; choices of health, dental / vision, life and disability insurance options. Applications will be accepted until a suitable candidate is found. Interested applicants should submit a cover letter including salary requirements and resume to: Human Resources, Kennebec Valley Community Action Program, 101 Water Street Waterville, ME 04901 or e-mail: [email protected]. Equal Opportunity Employer
ASBESTOS SUPERVISORS, Abatement Professionals
Abatement Professionals in Westbrook, Maine are hiring for Asbestos Supervisors. No experience necessary – they will train. Pay up to $25 per hour.
Call 207-773-1276 or apply online at www.abatementprofessionals.com/careers
WAREHOUSE SELECTORS, AWS
AWS is NOW HIRING! In South Portland Warehouse. Selectors earn up to $20.00/hr with premiums and weekend incentives for 2nd Shift.
Benefits: Health/401k/Dental
Call AWS at 671-4161 to set up interviews.
GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER SCHOOLS – MSAD15
MSAD 15 in Gray-New Gloucester is looking for fantastic candidates to fill the following 2020-2021 positions in our schools:
DISTRICT WIDE
- Technology Support Specialist
- Substitute Teachers
CENTRAL OFFICE
- Human Resources/Benefits Specialist
- Office Support Specialist
ATHLETICS
- 1st Team Boys Soccer
- 7th Grade Girls Soccer
- 7th Grade Girls Basketball
- JV Volleyball Coach
- MS Boys Soccer Coach
- MS Boys Basketball Coach
FACILITIES
- Substitute Custodians
RUSSELL/MEMORIAL
- Ed Tech III Technology Integrator
- Long Term Substitute, Grade 2 Teacher
MEMORIAL SCHOOL
- Anticipated Ed Tech II (Self Contained Program)
DUNN SCHOOL
- 1-Year School Counselor
MIDDLE SCHOOL
- Applied STEM Teacher (grades 5-8)
- Library Media Arts Ed Tech III
- Ed Tech II
HIGH SCHOOL
- Spanish/French Teacher
SPECIAL EDUCATION
- SED Teacher, HS (serving students in residential program)
- SED Ed Tech III, High School (serving students in residential program)
- SED Ed Tech I, Middle School
- SED Ed Tech II, Middle School (2)
- SED Ed Tech II, Dunn School
- SED Ed Tech II, Russell School (2)
TRANSPORTATION
- Van/Bus Aides
- Bus Driver
- Substitute Bus Drivers
- Spare Bus Driver
Please visit msad15.org to apply.
FAMILY RESPITE PROVIDERS, NAMI Maine
Providing respite for Maine’s families is a rewarding and worthwhile experience. Apply today to change someone’s life while getting paid and creating your own flexible work schedule – what could be better?
- Level 1 Providers earn $12.00/hr and Level 2 earns $14.25/hr
- Mileage reimbursed up to 150 miles (Round trip from your home to the family’s home)
- Providers can work up to 29 hours each week
- Hourly rate increases $1 for each additional child served during a shift (up to four)
A Level 1 provider is required to have completed high school or have earned a GED. A Level 2 provider will have a certification or degree documenting specialized training in working with children with special needs.
For more information, please contact us at: Phone: (800) 464-5767; Email: [email protected], 52 Water Street, Hallowell, Maine 04347
CITY MANAGER, Waterville, Maine
The City of Waterville, Maine is currently seeking qualified applicants for the position of City Manager. Waterville, home to Colby and Thomas Colleges, is a diverse and vibrant full-service community located in Central Maine, with a population of 16,000. Waterville has a municipal budget of $18.5 million and a total budget of $44 million. Waterville has a Mayor/City Council/City Manager form of government with a seven-member City Council and 110 full-time employees.
The Mayor and City Council are seeking an individual with strong financial management skills, and strong managerial, negotiation, communication and demonstrated collaborative leadership skills. Experience with team building, intergovernmental affairs, coalition building, innovation, economic development and strong interpersonal skills would be assets for the new City Manager. The Mayor and City Council would prefer a candidate with a degree in Public Administration and municipal management experience; however, individuals with equivalent management experience and education are encouraged to apply. Salary negotiable based on experience and qualifications.
Deadline for receipt of resumes is Friday, August 7, 2020 by 5:00 p.m. Send resume and cover letter with salary requirements by email to [email protected] or by fax at (207) 624-0118 or send by US mail to: Director of Personnel Services, Maine Municipal Association, 60 Community Drive, Augusta, ME 04330
Waterville is an Equal Opportunity Employer
