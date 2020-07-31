MANAGER OF TRANSIT OPERATIONS, Regional Transportation Program

Regional Transportation Program, a paratransit agency in Portland, Maine, is seeking to fill a new position, “Manager of Transit Operations.” The Manager of Transit Operations (MTO) assists the Executive Director and will be working with support from RTP’s Supervisor of Client Services to oversee transit operations:

Identifies and implements newly needed services and technology to address emerging client and company needs.

Acts as a liaison to the community (and its agencies) for customer service support. Includes investigating service complaints and taking/ recommending suitable remedial action.

A member of the Management Team: develops and implements strategic and operational goals and objectives to meet RTP’s mission.

Works with Lead Tech to ensure fleet is safe and available for agency needs. Ensures compliance with all federal and state requirements regarding equipment inventory management.

Oversees RTP’s Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan and other relevant plans as needed, and ensures their compliance. Attends Board meetings as needed, chairs the Safety Committee, participates in state, regional and local forums, meetings and committees

Acts as a staff manager and participates in employee professional development. Works with HR and Supervisor of Client Services for recruiting, hiring, orienting, and training employees and volunteer drivers.

Qualifications:

7 years of senior-level management experience in Paratransit Services (includes: planning, marketing, dispatching and fleet maintenance). Understands budgeting concepts and can gather and assemble information to make reports/proposals to yield a positive impact on paratransit operations. Awareness and ability to understand/interpret federal, state, and local transportation policies and procedures, and rules and regulations (including OSHA’s).

Tech savvy: expertise with applications and technology related to paratransit operations including scheduling and dispatching software, and proficiency with in computer programs such as Microsoft Office (Word, Excel).

Excellent verbal and written skills

Strong working relationships both internal and external, excellent supervisory skills

Application Procedure: To apply in confidence, please send your cover letter, resume, and desired salary to Danielle at [email protected] This position requires drug testing. Equal Opportunity Employer. Veterans, persons with disabilities and other minority groups are encouraged to apply!

GENERAL MANAGER, Portland Fish Exchange

Starting in Fall, 2020

The Board of Directors of the Portland Fish Exchange, a non-profit corporation owned by the City of Portland, is seeking a general manager for its groundfish auction and related business activities. We have a staff of 12, an annual budget of $1 million and operate a 30,000-sf building and three piers. New ways to support Maine’s declining groundfish industry are needed.

Strong candidates will have:

An entrepreneurial perspective to grow and expand the business

Understanding of the seafood supply chain and fishing industry

Operating budget, general ledger and balance sheet skills

Understanding of customer relations among seafood buyers and sellers

Can discuss business operations and policy with our Board and customers

Computer literacy regarding inventory and financial controls

Use of social media in business development

Supervisory experience with administrative staff and trades workers

Facilities management experience: piers and wharves, refrigerated warehouse, truck docks

Send resumes to Tom Valleau, President of the Board of Directors, [email protected].

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, The Lincoln Home

The Lincoln Home, a non-profit community offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Loss Care and Home Care located in Newcastle, Maine is seeking an Executive Director.

The Executive Director has full responsibility for the community including leading the day to day operations, supporting and supervising all departments, the staff team and residents; building relationships with staff, residents, families, and health care providers as well as knowing and meeting all state regulations and maintaining Department of Human Services survey compliance. A State of Maine Assisted Living Administrator’s License will be required or can be obtained.

Candidate must have successful interpersonal skills with an understanding of senior issues and a working knowledge of dementia.

This Position requires a person with solid experience and knowledge of Health Care Administration, Development, Community Relations, Budgeting, Fiscal Oversight, Marketing and Sales. Candidate must have excellent communications and writing skills. Experience as a Registered Nurse or a Health Care professional is a plus.

Salary range based experience and qualifications. $80,000 to 100,000 plus benefits

Send cover letter and resume to: [email protected].

PROCUREMENT COUNSELOR, Eastern Maine Development Corporation

EMDC’s Maine PTAC program is seeking an energetic person with business counseling experience to join our team as a PROCUREMENT COUNSELOR in York and Cumberland Counties. This position will provide counseling, training and technical assistance to businesses seeking to sell their goods/ services to the federal, state and local government. While experience in the government contracting marketplace is preferred, we welcome candidates with a strong interest and aptitude for learning government contracting regulations and procedures. For more information, and to submit your resume and cover letter, visit emdc.org/connect/careers.

TOWN ADMINISTRATOR, Town of Chebeague Island, Maine

The Town of Chebeague Island, consisting of several unbridged islands in Casco Bay, Maine with a year-round population of 350 and a summer population of about 1800, is seeking applicants for the position of Town Administrator to work with a five-member Board of Selectmen in a Town Meeting form of government.

Duties include but are not limited to Town Treasurer and Finance Director, Road Commissioner, Public Relations, Human Resources Manager, Town Planner, Grant Coordinator, and Town Employee supervisor.

The successful candidate will have a knowledge of municipal accounting and budget development and a working knowledge of computers and municipal software. Desired qualities include the ability to prioritize multiple tasks, exercise sound judgement in ethical matters, and maintain a high level of confidentiality and professionalism. Municipal experience is required and experience as a Town Manager or a Town Administrator is preferred. Salary will be determined based on experience and qualifications.

Submit cover letter and resume to: Town Administrator Search, 192 North Road, Chebeague Island, ME 04017. The deadline for receipt of applications is Wednesday, August 19, 2020 by 5:00 pm.

PRODUCTION SPECIALIST, Entry-Level Medical Manufacturing Production

A well-established pharmaceutical company in Westbrook, ME is looking for entry-level Production Specialists to provide support to their Infectious Disease sector. You will be working in a clean-room environment; no previous experience is required.

Great opportunity to gain experience and training in a medical manufacturing environment.

The Position: We’re looking for a Production Specialist. The pay range we’re offering is $15.00 Days/$16.50 Nights per hour to start—periodic reviews and pay increases at 60 days and 120 Days.

The schedule: Our company runs a continuous operation, so does our schedule; 3 Days On, 4 Days Off, 4 Days On, 3 Days Off (rotating) Must work some weekends.

Day Shift hours are 4:45 AM to 5:15 PM; Night Shift Hours are 4:45 PM to 5:15 AM

Requirements:

Prior Machine Operation experience in a Manufacturing Environment

High school diploma or general education degree (GED) or equivalent combination of education

1+ years’ experience in a manufacturing environment.

Knowledge and demonstrated understanding of GMP and how it applies to specific responsibilities and manufacturing operations.

Responsibilities:

Work 12-hour shifts- rotating

Simple assembly – basic and repetitive motion

Basic understanding of English, read work orders and take instruction

Performs work required for the automatic assembly of components, devices, and the final product

Performs routine work in all production areas with limited supervision

Ensures quality of product through the use of standard operating procedures, templates, training and supervision, and sound judgment

Please call 207-874-0055 and ask for Hannah. We are an equal opportunity employer and encourage diversity in our workplace.

GORHAM SCHOOL DEPARTMENT

The Gorham School Department has the following positions available:

Literacy Support Teacher K-5

Resource Room K-5

Resource Room 6-8

Educational Technician III’s (various programs and grade levels)

Educational Technician III (Library/Technology K-5)

.50 Adaptive Physical Education Teacher

.50 LPN

If interested, please submit cover letter, resume, 3 written letters of reference, transcripts and appropriate certification by going here. Applications close when suitable candidates have been selected. Only complete applications will be considered.

The Gorham School Department has the following positions available:

Full time School Nutrition Managers

Full time Food Service Worker

Part time Food Service Worker

Full time Bus Drivers (6 hr)

Part time Van Drivers

Spare Bus Drivers

Spare Van Drivers

All positions are school year positions and include excellent salary and benefits. For additional information on particular positions you may contact Michael Sanborn, Director of School Nutrition at [email protected] or Norm Justice, Director of Transportation at [email protected]. If interested, please submit cover letter, resume, 3 written letters of reference, transcripts and CHRC by going here. Applications close when suitable candidates have been selected. Only complete applications will be considered.

The Gorham School Department has the following full time positions available for the 2020-2021 school year. These positions are for a half year only, to assist schools during the current COVID situation.

CLINIC SUPPORT

These employees will assist school nurses with the necessary additional COVID procedures of tracking student illnesses, monitoring quarantine stations and filing of paperwork.

DUTY MONITORS

These employees will assist schools with the necessary additional COVID procedures of monitoring students during student arrival/pick up in the cafeterias and on playgrounds.

FULL-TIME SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS

These employees will primarily substitute for classroom teachers due to the COVID situation, but could assist with other additional duties as necessary.

If interested, please submit cover letter, resume, 3 written letters of reference, transcripts and CHRC by going here. Applications close when suitable candidates have been selected. Only complete applications will be considered. Equal opportunity employer.

FLEET OPERATIONS SUPERVISOR – AUGUSTA CAMPUS, Kennebec Valley Community Action Program

Are you interested in joining a team of dedicated individuals who work every day to assist clients with their transportation needs?

KVCAP’s Transportation Program is seeking a motivated individual to lead the Transportation Team in the Augusta office. This person supervises the KV Van and Kennebec Explorer drivers and will on occasion be required to drive. Also responsible for ensuring that drivers are properly trained and their vehicles are properly maintained. The person in this position will also be required to prepare monthly reports as needed/requested.

Position requirements: Supervisory experience including knowledge of office procedures. Fleet maintenance experience a plus. Must be able to relate to a wide variety of people and maintain a pleasant atmosphere. Other required skills include: strong interpersonal, written and oral communication; ability to multi-task; computer (Word, Excel) and learn specific program software. The position also requires that you possess a valid state of Maine Driver’s License and Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) with P endorsement or the ability to secure such a license.

Position is subject to Federal Transit Administration (FTA) drug and alcohol testing requirements. Ability to pass State Bureau of Investigation, Department of Motor Vehicle, Department of Health and Human Services, Fraud and National Sex Offender Registry background checks. Ability to pass an agency approved physical; physically able to assist passengers in and out of a vehicle including passengers using a wide variety of mobility aids (wheelchairs, walkers, motorized three wheeled scooters etc.) and may include lifting and carrying parcels up to fifty pounds.

Benefits include: 12 paid holidays; bi-weekly accrual of Paid Time Off; employer sponsored retirement plan; choices of health, dental / vision, life and disability insurance options. Applications will be accepted until a suitable candidate is found. Interested applicants should submit a cover letter including salary requirements and resume to: Human Resources, Kennebec Valley Community Action Program, 101 Water Street Waterville, ME 04901 or e-mail: [email protected]. Equal Opportunity Employer

ASBESTOS SUPERVISORS, Abatement Professionals

Abatement Professionals in Westbrook, Maine are hiring for Asbestos Supervisors. No experience necessary – they will train. Pay up to $25 per hour.

Call 207-773-1276 or apply online at www.abatementprofessionals.com/careers

WAREHOUSE SELECTORS, AWS

AWS is NOW HIRING! In South Portland Warehouse. Selectors earn up to $20.00/hr with premiums and weekend incentives for 2nd Shift.

Benefits: Health/401k/Dental

Call AWS at 671-4161 to set up interviews.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER SCHOOLS – MSAD15

MSAD 15 in Gray-New Gloucester is looking for fantastic candidates to fill the following 2020-2021 positions in our schools:

DISTRICT WIDE

Technology Support Specialist

Substitute Teachers

CENTRAL OFFICE

Human Resources/Benefits Specialist

Office Support Specialist

ATHLETICS

1st Team Boys Soccer

7th Grade Girls Soccer

7th Grade Girls Basketball

JV Volleyball Coach

MS Boys Soccer Coach

MS Boys Basketball Coach

FACILITIES

Substitute Custodians

RUSSELL/MEMORIAL

Ed Tech III Technology Integrator

Long Term Substitute, Grade 2 Teacher

MEMORIAL SCHOOL

Anticipated Ed Tech II (Self Contained Program)

DUNN SCHOOL

1-Year School Counselor

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Applied STEM Teacher (grades 5-8)

Library Media Arts Ed Tech III

Ed Tech II

HIGH SCHOOL

Spanish/French Teacher

SPECIAL EDUCATION

SED Teacher, HS (serving students in residential program)

SED Ed Tech III, High School (serving students in residential program)

SED Ed Tech I, Middle School

SED Ed Tech II, Middle School (2)

SED Ed Tech II, Dunn School

SED Ed Tech II, Russell School (2)

TRANSPORTATION

Van/Bus Aides

Bus Driver

Substitute Bus Drivers

Spare Bus Driver

Please visit msad15.org to apply.

FAMILY RESPITE PROVIDERS, NAMI Maine

Providing respite for Maine’s families is a rewarding and worthwhile experience. Apply today to change someone’s life while getting paid and creating your own flexible work schedule – what could be better?

Level 1 Providers earn $12.00/hr and Level 2 earns $14.25/hr

Mileage reimbursed up to 150 miles (Round trip from your home to the family’s home)

Providers can work up to 29 hours each week

Hourly rate increases $1 for each additional child served during a shift (up to four)

A Level 1 provider is required to have completed high school or have earned a GED. A Level 2 provider will have a certification or degree documenting specialized training in working with children with special needs.

For more information, please contact us at: Phone: (800) 464-5767; Email: [email protected], 52 Water Street, Hallowell, Maine 04347

CITY MANAGER, Waterville, Maine

The City of Waterville, Maine is currently seeking qualified applicants for the position of City Manager. Waterville, home to Colby and Thomas Colleges, is a diverse and vibrant full-service community located in Central Maine, with a population of 16,000. Waterville has a municipal budget of $18.5 million and a total budget of $44 million. Waterville has a Mayor/City Council/City Manager form of government with a seven-member City Council and 110 full-time employees.

The Mayor and City Council are seeking an individual with strong financial management skills, and strong managerial, negotiation, communication and demonstrated collaborative leadership skills. Experience with team building, intergovernmental affairs, coalition building, innovation, economic development and strong interpersonal skills would be assets for the new City Manager. The Mayor and City Council would prefer a candidate with a degree in Public Administration and municipal management experience; however, individuals with equivalent management experience and education are encouraged to apply. Salary negotiable based on experience and qualifications.

Deadline for receipt of resumes is Friday, August 7, 2020 by 5:00 p.m. Send resume and cover letter with salary requirements by email to [email protected] or by fax at (207) 624-0118 or send by US mail to: Director of Personnel Services, Maine Municipal Association, 60 Community Drive, Augusta, ME 04330

Waterville is an Equal Opportunity Employer

