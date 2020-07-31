Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew
8 p.m. Aug. 3, $12. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Turn your Monday night into an all-out dance party by streaming a show live from Portland House of Music featuring soul, pop and R&B tunes from powerhouse vocalist Gina Alibrio and her band The Red Eye Flight Crew. When you purchase the stream you’ll have 24 hours to watch it.
Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.
