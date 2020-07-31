Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew

8 p.m. Aug. 3, $12. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Turn your Monday night into an all-out dance party by streaming a show live from Portland House of Music featuring soul, pop and R&B tunes from powerhouse vocalist Gina Alibrio and her band The Red Eye Flight Crew. When you purchase the stream you’ll have 24 hours to watch it.

