MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brendon Todd shot a 1-under 69 on Saturday at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the World Golf Championship event.

Todd started the third round with a two-stroke lead. He had five birdies and four bogeys to put him at 13-under 198 on a nearly perfect day at TPC Southwind, with the temperature in the 70s.

He’s looking for his fourth career victory and third since last fall. This is Todd’s second 54-hole lead since the PGA Tour’s return to play. He shot a 75 in the final round of the Travelers Championship and tied for 11th.

Byeong Hun An of South Korea, who made four straight birdies on the back nine, finished with a 66 and was alone in second place. Rickie Fowler was two strokes back after a 69.

Defending champ Brooks Koepka struggled early before he reeled off six birdies in eight holes for a 68. He was fourth at 9 under.

Justin Thomas, who can become No. 1 in the world with a victory here, was fifth at 8 under after a 66. He won on this course in 2018 before the event became a World Golf Championship in 2019. Phil Mickelson (66) and Louis Ooosthuizen (68) were in a group five strokes back.

• Branden Grace tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, a double blow to the South African who was one birdie out of the lead but now can’t play next week in the PGA Championship.

Grace was at 20 points in the modified Stableford scoring system, two points out of the lead. But he asked to be tested after he felt tired Friday, and it came back positive.

“I wanted to get tested out of respect for my peers and everyone involved with the tournament,” Grace said in a statement to the tour. “While it is unfortunate given my position on the leaderboard, the most important thing is our health.”

Under PGA Tour guidelines, Grace has to self-isolate for 10 days and be without a fever for 24 hours before returning. The PGA Championship starts Thursday in San Francisco.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Brett Quigley shot an 8-under 64 in Grand Blanc, Michigan, and took a one-shot lead in the Ally Challenge – the first PGA Tour Champions event in five months.

Monday qualifier Carlos Franco also had a 64 with two eagles and was in the group one shot behind that included Jim Furyk (66) in his debut on the 50-and-older circuit.

Tommy Armour also was within one shot of the lead.

Quigley was at 11-under 133 as he tries to win for the second time this year.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Sam Horsfield had a six-stroke lead cut to one going into the final day of the Hero Open in Birmingham, England.

Horsfield shot a 1-under 71 and was 14 under for the tournament – one shot ahead of Oliver Farr of Wales, Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard and Mikko Korhonen of Finland.

