I love Maine and our culture of community.

During this pandemic, I am also impressed by what good citizens our local businesses and organizations are. They have really stepped up to help us address COVID-19: the labs, the farmers, the personal protective equipment makers, the swab makers, the colleges, the grocery stores, churches, charities, etc. There are too many to name individually.

Many thanks to you all, and thanks to the Press Herald for telling us about them in the Maine Acts of Kindness feature and in other news stories.

Elizabeth Oatley

Windham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: