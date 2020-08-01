Saturday was to be the 23rd running of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K, until the race was canceled in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead, a simulated race app will allow runners to experience the event at home or at the gym.

Beach to Beacon has partnered with Outside Interactive to provide a simulation of the entire race course on a treadmill or compatible cardio equipment. The simulator is embedded with technology automatically adjusts the machine’s incline to emulate the terrain of the course at the viewer’s own pace.

The app, available as a free download for the next 60 days, brings “the actual race course to the runner through its treadmill simulation app, with cheering spectators, rolling hills, even the Portland Head Light,” according to Gary McNamee, Outside Interactive’s president and founder.

The app is only available for tablets. It can be downloaded at www.beach2beacon.org/event-info/interactive-course/

