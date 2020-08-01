Portland police are investigating reports of an altercation between protesters and an unknown person that led to gunfire outside City Hall early Saturday morning.

In a news release, police say no one was injured when a driver stopped and discharged several rounds around 4:50 a.m.

There were about 30 protesters in the area, part of a demonstration to draw attention to homelessness, and police said a confrontation took place between the protesters and a man filming from his car on Congress Street.

Witnesses saw a black vehicle driving east on Congress while filming the protest encampment before making a U-turn and parking near Market Street, police said. A protester threw a firework that exploded near the vehicle, police said, and was walking back to the encampment when the driver fired several rounds from a handgun.

Police described the shooter as a white male in his 30s with “an athletic build and facial hair.” He then made another U-turn and drove away, east on Congress.

Portland police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call (207) 874-8575.

Police also charged two protesters for interfering with officers as they investigated the altercation: Nicholas Closson, 38, Jacob Jensen, 31, both of Portland. Both were charged with obstructing government administration, though police did not describe what they are alleged to have done.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: