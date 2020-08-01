Taste of Maine, a well-known seafood restaurant on Route 1 in Woolwich, announced late Friday night that it was closing for two weeks after learning that someone who tested positive for COVID-19 had been at the restaurant.

The business made the announcement in a Facebook post.

“We have been working diligently with the CDC and our local health inspector to be sure we isolate the incident and follow all procedures to keep everyone safe,” the post read. “At this point in time I feel the best thing we can do is close the doors for two weeks to deep clean our place we call home and give our staff some peace of mind. Their safety and yours is top priority.” The post did not indicate if the positive case was an employee or a patron.

The restaurant, which overlooks the Sasanoa River just across the Sagadahoc Bridge from Bath, plans to reopen on Aug. 15. The coronavirus pandemic forced all Maine restaurants to close for indoor dining for most of the spring, but many reopened in mid-June with safety measures in place, in accordance with the state’s guidelines. Bars, however, have not been allowed to reopen. A handful of other restaurants in Maine have temporarily closed after positive cases were detected, including: Moe’s Original BBQ in South Portland, Salvage BBQ and Smokehouse in Portland, Eventide Oyster Co. and The Honey Paw in Portland, and Corsetti’s, a pizza and sandwich shop in Westbrook.

