Re: “Gideon campaign outraises Collins by $5 million,” by Staff Writer Kevin Miller, July 4, Page B1:
There is an error in this news article, in the sixth column on Page B3 (where the article is continued from Page B1).
Sen. Susan Collins is not “a potential swing vote.” She voted the party line over 90 percent of the time in the 115th Congress (2017-18), according to ProPublica’s Represent database. Almost none of the remaining votes were close. Ms. Collins’ vote did not determine the outcome. The outcomes were a sure thing – a safe time to vote contrary to her party to give the appearance of independence.
Ms. Collins’ voting history proves that she is a partisan voter, not a swing voter. Elected officials must be judged by their voting record – not by what they claim.
Steve Painter
Kennebunkport
