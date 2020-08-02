Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh recently voted with the minority to uphold a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

There are two possibilities, as I see it.

He lied to Susan Collins about his respect for precedent, and she was naive enough to accept his word. Or she knew that he was just foolin’ but bet that the voters were naive enough to accept her as an innocent victim of his betrayal.

Either she was duped, or thought she could dupe us.

Philip Moss
South Portland

filed under:
letter to the editor
