Editorial Page Editor Greg Kesich’s column in the July 26 Maine Sunday Telegram is a timely reminder. The post-9/11 “war” on terror the country is fighting has morphed into providing the basis upon which the current and recent past administrations see fit to attack individuals who are protesting while largely exercising their individual rights to assemble and speak freely. To the extent individuals violate the law, protesters and police enforcers, local or federal, should be held accountable.
The last I read there are 14 U.S. government agencies with police powers. That seems excessive, and after Nov. 3, we ought to revisit this and other related government mechanisms designed to infringe on our constitutional and legal rights.
In the meantime, it seems to me that the Homeland Security Department, its “acting director” and the forces he’s deployed in Portland, Oregon, and probably elsewhere, at the behest of a “leader” who considers himself above the law, should be accountable to the laws of the land. If they violate the law locally, they should be charged and arrested as should we all.
Oliver Andrews III
Phippsburg
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Tight supply of high school officials faces a new foe: A pandemic
-
Local & State
Facing coronavirus and an uncertain fall, some Maine families consider homeschooling
-
Arts & Entertainment
Deep Water: ‘Crawling with Uncle D,’ by Mark Melnicove
-
Recipes
Homefront: Soup and bread remind the cook of happy times
-
Outdoors
Birding: Feather colors are all in the eye of the beholder
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.