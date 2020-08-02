MIAMI — For the second day in a row, the Miami Marlins had no positive tests among their players and staff still in Philadelphia, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because details of the testing have not been publicly released.

The Philadelphia Phillies have received results of Saturday’s COVID-19 testing, and there were no new positives. The team was set to work out at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday in preparation for the resumption of games Monday.

The Marlins haven’t played since July 26 in Philadelphia because of an outbreak within their traveling party. Infected Marlins players and staff left Philadelphia in sleeper buses Friday for Miami to quarantine there. The rest of the team remained in isolation at a hotel in Philadelphia.

ANGELS: Mike Trout is expected to return to the team on Tuesday after missing four games to be with his wife and newborn son.

The three-time AL MVP is likely to play in Seattle at the start of a six-game road trip, Angels Manager Joe Maddon said.

Trout missed his fourth straight game Sunday after his wife, Jessica, gave birth to their first child, Beckham Aaron Trout, on Thursday.

INDIANS: Manager Terry Francona left the team before the game at Minnesota, due to what the Indians said was a minor gastrointestinal condition not related to COVID-19.

Francona conducted his regular pregame media briefing via video conference from Target Field. The club announced his absence about an hour later. The 61-year-old Francona returned to the team hotel, and first base coach Sandy Alomar took over managing duty for the four-game series finale against the Twins.

Francona sat out one game last season because of surgery for a tear in one of his retinas. Three years ago, he missed a week for a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat.

REDS: Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto was placed on the injured list before the opener of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers.

The team gave no reason for the move but specified that Votto, a six-time All-Star, is not on the 10-day injured list.

Votto, 36, is batting .259 with two home runs and five RBI in seven games this season.

CUBS: Chicago star Kris Bryant was out of the lineup for a second straight game on Sunday, a day after reporting a stomach ailment.

Bryant was tested for the coronavirus on Friday and Saturday, and the Cubs said both tests were negative. He is scheduled to be tested again on Monday.

“He really needs to be commended for going in and getting checked out,” manager David Ross said before Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. “We’re going to take the right precautions to keep everyone safe.”

The 28-year-old Bryant is off to a tough start, batting .120 (3 for 25) in his first six games.

The move made room to activate right-handed pitcher Anthony Desclafani (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list. He was scheduled to start the first game of the doubleheader.

ROCKIES: Colorado may be without reliever Scott Oberg for the rest of the season after he developed blood clots in his right arm for a third time in his career.

Manager Bud Black said Oberg felt some discomfort in his throwing hand Saturday during a throwing session. He was evaluated by vascular doctors, who discovered the clots.

Oberg was already on the 10-day injured list with a strained back.

Oberg was diagnosed with axillary artery thrombosis (blood clots) in August 2016. He experienced the condition again last August in the middle of a splendid season. He was 6-1 with five saves and had a 2.25 ERA before going on the 60-day injured list on Aug. 19.

METS: Slugger Yoenis Céspedes was not with the team for Sunday’s game at Atlanta and the club said it hadn’t been able to locate him.

“As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement.

“Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful,” he said.

Céspedes went 0 for 4 during a 7-1 loss Saturday night. He is 5 for 31 (.161) with 15 strikeouts this season.

