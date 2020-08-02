OAKLAND, Calif. – Dr. Tobin Simon, poet, father, friend, teacher died peacefully at home in Oakland, California, on Monday, July 13, 2020, after years of living with Parkinson’s. His partner in life and work, Dr. Linda Trichter Metcalf, and stepson, Francis Metcalf, were at his side.

Toby is coauthor, along with Linda of Writing the Mind Alive: The Proprioceptive Method for Finding Your Authentic Voice. The two left Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, for Maine in 1977 and began writing and teaching at the Old School House in Rockport. In 1985, they moved the Proprioceptive Writing Center, the non-profit educational center they established, to 39 Deering Street in Portland. Many lives in Portland were brightened and informed by Toby’s wonderful, kind teaching style.

Born in 1941 in Fredericktown, Pennsylvania,Toby was the son of Mollie and Izzy Simon, brother to Bernie, father to Derek, Mia, and Francis, grandfather to Zach and Miranda, beloved friend and teacher to so many, and loving partner to Linda.

He received his B.A. from Washington and Jefferson College, his M.A. from Stanford, and his Ph.D. from New York University. While a professor of English and Humanities at Pratt, he edited the poetry magazine, Snakeroots.

Until his retirement in 2014, Toby taught Proprioceptive Writing and poetry at every major holistic learning center in the country. In 2013, his collection of poetry, Variety Pack, was published, followed in 2014 by his collection of whimsical drawings, Wiggles and Squiggles.

Toby was a dear and generous man whose creativity, insight and sense of humor buoyed everyone who knew him. We invite family, friends and students to add your memories and reflections to http://www.padlet.com/OurTobinSimon. Remembrances may also be sent to [email protected]. We hope to share some of these at a memorial celebration next year.

Contributions in Toby’s memory made to The Proprioceptive Writing Center will help support the Center and continue his life’s work. You may contribute online at donations/pwriting.org or by mail to the Proprioceptive Writing Center

1001 53rd Street

Oakland, CA 94608

