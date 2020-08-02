GORHAM – Luella Emma Jean Thompson, 62, of Gorham, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on the evening of July 29, 2020.

Luella “LuLu” was born in Portland to Charles and Marilyn Spiller. She grew up on Munjoy Hill and graduated from Portland High School.

She married her husband, Brian, in 1982 and they resided in Yarmouth, where they raised their three children. Luella worked at Bill’s Pizza of Yarmouth for over twenty years.

One of Luella’s greatest passions in life was to cook for other people. During the summer, you could find her up at camp, in her fashionable attire (nightgown and slippers) cooking for the army of mouths that would show up out of nowhere. She enjoyed fishing, even though she couldn’t stand eating it. She loved to play bingo, drive through the mountains (crying the entire time due to her fear of heights), and spend time with her friends and family. On the weekends you could find her hanging out at the Eagles club of Portland. She was always the life of the party and enjoyed singing karaoke.

In more recent years, she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters.

She is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Marilyn Spiller and brother Michael Spiller.

Luella is survived by her husband of 38 years, Brian Thompson of Gorham, daughter Katrina Richards and son-in law David, son Gregory Thompson, daughter Erin McCarthy and son in law Brandon, Sisters, Barbara Spiller and Patricia Libby, brother Marc Spiller, and granddaughters, Amy, Hope, Sloane and Willow. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces that she loved dearly.

The family would like to thank her sister, Barbara, for all the care she gave Luella during her illness.

A celebration of life is in the planning stage and will happen early September.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous