WESTBROOK – Ernestine Lynn “Tina” Harvey, 73, of Westbrook, Maine, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020, at a group home. She was born on December 11, 1946, to Roger, Sr. and Velma “Parker” Harvey of Westbrook. Tina had been living at a Port Resources supported adult group home located in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, since 1998. She recently lived in Portland, Maine. She was with the Port Resources program since the ’90s. Tina was a special loving and caring person.

Tina was predeceased by her father and mother as well as her sister-in-law, Susan Simpson Harvey. She is survived by her brother, Roger Harvey Jr. and her sister-in-law, Susan Harvey of Leesburg, Florida; her nieces and nephews, Peter Harvey and his wife Susan, Robert Harvey and his wife Anne, Ashley Foye, and Matt Foye and his wife Ashley all of Westbrook and all of their children. The family would like to thank staff of Port Resources for the loving care Tina received while she was there. Also thank you to Beacon Hospice for the Staff’s time spent with Tina during her final days. To express condolences or to participate in Tina’s online tribute please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

A private burial is being held at the St. Hyacinth Cemetery in Westbrook.

