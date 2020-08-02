CAPE ELIZABETH ? June H. Torrey (Nana June) of Cape Elizabeth died on July 27, 2020, at her residence, with family and four dogs by her side. She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on June 28, 1925, the daughter of Frank E. Hatch and Irene Phelps Hatch. She graduated from Amherst High School in 1943, and attended the University of Massachusetts, as well as an Illustrative art school in Boston. She married Robert Torrey Jr., in July of 1946. They moved to Portland in 1950 and to Cape Elizabeth in 1959, where they raised their two sons and daughter.

When her youngest son, Donald, entered grade school, she joined Ellen Knight at Cape Cottage Nursery School in the care and education of pre-school children. The school changed ownership, and it was renamed, Maiden Cove Children’s Center. June remained and took over Ellen’s place at the piano and continued the music that was always a part of their morning activities. She also taught arts and crafts. With her art, she developed many visual educational aides for teaching the children. She so enjoyed her time with the “little ones”, their parents, and had a special love for her co-teachers. She spent over 40 years as a teacher and loved every minute of it.

June was a past member of the Longfellow Chapter No. 64 (South Portland) Order of Eastern Star. She was a past member of the Cape Elizabeth Garden Club. She also was a member of the Basketry Guild. She made many baskets for family and friends over the course of many years. She also served two terms on the advisory board of Community Services. One of her favorite volunteer times was spent in the museum at Portland Headlight. She loved talking with people from all over the world and especially past service people or relatives who had been stationed at the lighthouse.

After her retirement from teaching, she joined the Cape Elizabeth Historical Preservation Society. She volunteered her sewing expertise with costumes for productions at Lyric Music Theater. June and her neighborhood friends would gather once a month to socialize.

She and her husband, Robert, were married for 59 years and she cared for him when he developed Alzheimer’s Disease in his later years.

She leaves three children, Douglas and wife Cathy, Denise Knue and husband Vincent, Donald and his life partner Nancy Trottier; four grandchildren, Keith Cameron and wife Elizabeth, Elizabeth, Anna Torrey and husband Mike McGonnell, Mary Torrey and husband Will Gruber; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Northern Lights Hospice care for their excellent and compassionate care for Nana.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. A celebration service will be held later this fall.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in June’s name to:

Cape Elizabeth Rescue,

2 Jordan Way,

Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107

or the: Cape Elizabeth Land Trust,

330 Ocean House Rd,

Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107.

