Jaxson Lavon Pittman born to Kayla Rae Pittman-Cahill of Lisbon Falls, ME on 7/14/2020. Maternal Grandparents are Barbara Pittman of Lisbon Falls, ME. Paternal Grandparents are David and Jayne Cahill of Woolwich, ME. Great grandparents are Skip and Elaine Cahill from Phippsburg, ME and Kim Harpes of Woolwich, ME. Uncle Dalton Cahill and Aunt Rachel Fedocko from Michigan.

A boy, Guthrie Hemingway Watson-Moody born to Michael Dwight Moody and Lindsay Watson of Whitefield Maine on 7/17/2020. Maternal grandparents are Stuart and Karen Watson of Portland, ME. Paternal Grandparents are Fred and Margo Moody of Lincolnville, ME. Siblings are Mike Moody Jr., Oliver and Henry Watson-Moody.

A girl, Persephone Rose McCollum born to Christopher Ryan McCollum and Morgan Elaine Thomas of Lewiston, ME on July 19, 2020. Maternal Grandparents, Diane and Lawrence Thomas Sr. of Lisbon, ME. Paternal Grandparents, Twila Toothaker of Dixmont, ME and Johnny McCollum of Mobile, AL. Great Grandparents, Brayton and Betty Toothaker of Bowdoinham, ME; Beverly Thomas of Augusta, ME and Frances Perkins of Mechanic Falls, ME.

A boy, Brody Keizer Rackliff born to Jared P. and Geanie L. Rackliff of Gardiner, Maine on July 21, 2020. Maternal grandparents are Janet Kanter of Cumberland Foreside, Maine, and Anthony Castro of Gorham, Maine. Paternal Grandparents are Charlene Castro of Vassalboro, Maine and Paul Rackliff of Whitefield, Maine. Siblings are Eban Pierce and Ceriayna Pierce.

A boy, Jase DeAnthony-Lenron Thompson born to Lenron Alfanso and Haley Marie (Brewer) Thompson of Boothbay Harbor, Maine on July 25, 2020.

A boy, Elijah Robert Gilliam was born to Justin Ernest Gilliam and Brittany Nicole Gilliam of Woolwich Maine on 7/28/2020. Maternal Grandparents Tammy Sanford of Brunswick, Maine and Charlie Newbury of Woolwich, Maine. Paternal grandparents Dianna and Brian Gilliam of Phippsburg, Maine.

