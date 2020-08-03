Arrests

7/27 at 4:55 p.m. Robert Almy, 47, of High Street, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Cumberland Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

7/27 at 9:20 p.m. Jasper Erbes, 18, of Getchell Street, Bath, was arrested by Detective Thomas Stanton Jr. on Elm Street on charges of operating without a license and violating condition of release.

7/28 at 6:08 p.m. Darian Damiani, 26, listed as a transient, was arrested by Officer Justin Kittredge on Federal Street on a charge of violating condition of release.

7/31 at 9:05 p.m. Richard Palmer, 59, of U.S. Route 1, Freeport, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Pleasant Street on charges of attaching false plates, violating condition of release, operating under the influence and being an habitual motor vehicle offender.

8/1 at 7:18 p.m. Brenda Klenda, 54, of Tufton Street, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Old Bath Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/1 at 8:22 p.m. Christopher Harris, 35, of High Street, Bath, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Elm Street on charges of failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth; operating under the influence; aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation; unlawful possession of fentanyl; and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/2 at 3:40 a.m. Joshua McFarland, 30, of U.S. Route 1, Newcastle, was arrested by Officer Patrick Scott on Bath Road on a charge of operating under the influence refusal.

Summonses

7/28 at 7:41 p.m. Derek Zimmerman, 57, of Monarch Court, was issued a summons by Officer Whitney Burns on Durham Road on charges of operating under the influence, operating with a suspended or revoked license, violating condition of release and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

7/29 at 4:11 p.m. Shane Lee, 40, of Gardiner Road, Dresden, was issued a summons by Officer Jerod Verrill on Bath Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license. At the same time and place, Dustin Edwards, 33, of Gardiner Road, Dresden, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

7/31 at 11:36 p.m. Lee Wilson, 44, of Spurwink Avenue, South Portland, was issued a summons by Officer James Fisher on Old Bath Road on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violating condition of release.

8/1 at 6:02 p.m. Ray Reed, 24, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on Pleasant Street on a charge of theft.

Fire calls

7/27 at 5:35 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Durham and Old Portland roads.

7/28 at 9:12 am. Alarm on Woodland Drive.

7/28 at 7:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Durham Road.

7/29 at 6:10 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Pleasant and Cushing streets.

7/31 at 11:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Old Bath Road.

8/1 at 7:59 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Bath and Gurnet roads.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 47 calls from July 27 to Aug. 2.

