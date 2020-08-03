PORTLAND — After months of delay due to the coronavirus, the fiscal year 2021 budget review process will pick back up this week.
The City Council’s Finance Committee will begin its review of the municipal budget at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5. Meetings will also be held Thursday, Aug. 6, and Wednesday, Aug. 12.
A public hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. at a Finance Committee meeting Wednesday, Sept. 2.
The agenda materials can be found by visiting www.portlandmaine.gov/agendas.
