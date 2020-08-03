Revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for towns and cities across Maine are likely to exceed $124 million in 2020, the Maine Municipal Association told state lawmakers Monday.

Kate Dufour, a lawyer with the association that represents the state’s more than 430 municipal governments, said 75 percent of communities who participated in a recent survey said they would likely address the revenue shortfalls by cutting programs and tapping into surpluses or unspent revenues from current budgets.

“Those are relatively short-term and short-lived responses, because when you start to deplete your surpluses and undesignated fund balances that’s not available in the next year,” Dufour told the Legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee. Nine percent of towns surveyed said they would look to both program cuts and property tax increases to make up the losses, she said.

Dufour noted that she had data from only 85 municipalities and that others were still completing the survey, so the total revenue losses would probably be greater than the projected $124 million.

Dufour’s presentation came as lawmakers were contemplating the state’s most recent revenue forecast, which suggests its 2021 fiscal budget could be more than $422 million in the red. Much of the shortfall is from reduced sales taxes from hotels and restaurants that were shuttered or only partially open in the pandemic.

Revenue from those taxes were off by 60 percent for the final quarter of the state’s fiscal year, which ended on June 30. That will have a trickle-down effect for cities and towns, which receive about 5 percent of the total sales tax collected in Maine for their local budgets.

The decline in municipal revenues is wide-ranging, including reduced sales taxes, fewer fees collected for recreation programs or business and liquor licenses and lost motor vehicle excise tax revenue. Cities and towns may also have lost money on investments during a downturn in the economy and saw fewer personal property and real estate taxes collected.

Dufour said that since March, the towns surveyed had been hit by more than $8 million in pandemic-related expenses. Those covered a wide range, such as personal protective equipment for first responders; loans to small businesses; installing protective barriers for elections; restructuring spaces for social distancing at town meetings; personnel costs for overtime and cleaning of city facilities; and public education efforts for residents and visitors.

“Elections and town meetings, as many of you know, were very difficult to conduct this year,” she said. “They were costly. Many communities experienced expenditures from overwhelming absentee balloting expenses, which was a good thing, but it did cost communities some additional funding.”

Many municipalities will be able to recover some of their expenses through federal CAREs Act funding allocated by Gov. Janet Mills. The CARES funds will trigger matching grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for COVID-19 responses.

But Dufour said cities and towns are worried that the state will cut support for municipalities by reducing state aid to education or trimming property tax breaks.

“That’s of grave concern to municipalities,” she said. “Just shifting burdens from all taxpayers to property taxpayers is really going to have an adverse effect on municipal well-being and the health of our communities.”

What the next COVID-19 relief package from Congress might look like also remains a question mark for lawmakers and municipal officials, as the U.S. Senate recessed last Friday without reaching a deal on another round of funding.

Maine State Economist Amanda Rector told lawmakers that the state’s Consensus Economic Forecast Committee projected a $422 million shortfall in this fiscal year under the assumption that at least another $1 trillion relief package will move forward in Congress, with support for municipal and state governments, low-income households, and some form of ongoing enhanced unemployment benefits.

However, everything depends on the path taken by the virus, Rector said.

In response to a question from Rep. Drew Gattine, D-Westbrook, the House chair of the committee, she said the recovery assumptions made by economic forecasters, rest on an array of uncertain factors.

“Certainly, we are very closely tied to the national and global economies, particularly in a situation like this where the recession has been triggered by a public health crisis that’s a global pandemic,” Rector said. “That means everybody is in a similar boat. We really do need some other parts of the world and the U.S. to be healthy to drive the economic engines globally. Maine cannot do that on its own.”

