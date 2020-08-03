Arrests
7/20 at 10:40 a.m. Danny Marvonek, 31, of Albion Road, Windham, was arrested by Officer Christopher Giles on Range Road on charges of with domestic violence reckless conduct, criminal mischief, criminal threatening, aggravated criminal trespass and assault.
Summonses
7/24 at 1 p.m. Ross Torelli, 26, of Park Road, Windham, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road on a charge of attaching false plates.
7/26 at 1:10 p.m. Roland Sherman, 60, of Gray Road, was issued a summons by Officer Joseph Burke on Gray Road on a charge of assault.
Fire calls
7/22 at 7:20 a.m. Arcing electrical equipment on Upper Methodist Road.
7/23 at 12:42 p.m. Water or steam leak on Hawthorne Court.
7/27 at 9:34 a.m. Electrical problem on Tuttle Road.
7/28 at 10:29 a.m. Unauthorized burning on Faraday Drive.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from July 22-29.
