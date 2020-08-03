Portland Mayor Kate Synder continued discussions about the future of the encampment of homeless people at City Hall on Monday, including a meeting with one of the movement’s organizers, ahead of a city council meeting later in the afternoon.

City spokeswoman Jessica Grondin declined to characterize the conversation, and said more information about plans for the encampment’s future will come out during the council meeting.

“(Mayor Snyder) has been working on it through the weekend and since the listening session,” Grondin said. “This has been her top thing, for sure.”

Snyder met with organizers and camp residents last week in an emotional session at Lincoln Park. Demonstrators said previously they want the city to decriminalize camping outside; defund the police and re-allocate money for more services for the most vulnerable; freezing evictions; establish overdose prevention sites and invest more in social services. Organizers have said they plan to stay at city hall until their demands are addressed and more people receive the assistance they need.

Several dozen people are spending each night at the camp, and up to 200 people come to the site each day for the meals, clothing, basic medical care and other assistance that volunteers have been providing.

Concerns about safety at the site increased this weekend, when a confrontation between a motorist passing the camp and someone staying the night there led to gunfire. No one was hurt and police are still investigating the shooting, but Police Chief Frank Clark said the situation at City Hall is untenable without immediate steps to address safety, drug use, indecent conduct, fights and other criminal behavior.

The city council is expected to take up the issue during a virtual meeting on Monday, when the city’s attorney will present a detailed time-line and history of the Occupy Maine encampment in Lincoln Park in 2011.

The Occupy Maine movement’s public encampment began in October 2011, but the demonstrators were evicted by the city and the camp cleared out in February 2012, after a judge ruled in the city’s favor that demonstrators had not properly addressed the city’s concerns over public health and safety, dismissing objections that to clear the camp was an infringement on demonstrators’ First Amendment rights.

Snyder on Monday had a scheduled one-hour conversation with organizer Jess Falero, who was among the group that organized the camp out on City Hall starting July 22, to protest the living conditions of homeless people in Portland, who no longer had the same access to showers, bathrooms and other basic necessities since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city has said it continues to house hundreds of people each night and is working to shift its outreach efforts during the epidemic. Many homeless people began congregating the Deering Oaks Park, drawing complaints from the public. The encampment at City Hall has since grown to include dozens of tents, which now fill the granite square in front of the building and stretch around both corners to Myrtle and Chestnut streets.

Falero and other protest encampment organizers say they hope the demonstration provides for people’s basic needs, and also refocused the debate about homelessness and city services in the city, where people experiencing homelessness are often left out of crafting plans to help others like themselves, Falero said.

One 49-year-old man staying at the encampment, who gave his name only as Raymond, said he appreciates how he’s been allowed to have a tent and a sense of home while staying at City Hall, and appreciates the assistance volunteers have provided.

But Raymond also acknowledged that sooner or later, the city was likely to shut the demonstration down and clear people out.

“It’s inevitable,” Raymond said. “This was supposed to be temporary. You think people will be out here for life? You think there’s going to be volunteers for life? They’ll move us back to the park where we can’t have a camp, where we can’t have a home. (When) resources get thin and tight again and people get aggravated, they’ll shut us down.”

The virtual city council meeting was expected to begin at 4:30 p.m.

