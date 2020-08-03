Arrest/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from July 24-30.
Fire calls
7/24 at 9:58 p.m., 10:17 p.m. and 11:08 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.
7/25 at 9:27 a.m. Department operations on Woodville Road.
7/25 at 6:13 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Depot Road.
7/26 at 5:24 a.m. Water problem on Gray Road.
7/27 at 9:40 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Gray Road.
7/27 at 8:31 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.
7/28 at 4:13 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Mason Street.
7/29 at 4:50 p.m. Fire call on U.S. Route 1.
7/30 at 8:36 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Gray and Liberty roads.
7/30 at 3:30 p.m. Mulch fire on U.S. Route 1.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical service responded to 48 calls from July 24-30.
