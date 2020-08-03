Arrest/Summonses

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from July 24-30.

Fire calls

7/24 at 9:58 p.m., 10:17 p.m. and 11:08 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.

7/25 at 9:27 a.m. Department operations on Woodville Road.

7/25 at 6:13 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Depot Road.

7/26 at 5:24 a.m. Water problem on Gray Road.

7/27 at 9:40 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Gray Road.

7/27 at 8:31 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

7/28 at 4:13 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Mason Street.

7/29 at 4:50 p.m. Fire call on U.S. Route 1.

7/30 at 8:36 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Gray and Liberty roads.

7/30 at 3:30 p.m. Mulch fire on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical service responded to 48 calls from July 24-30.

