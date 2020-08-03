Arrests

8/1 at 9:15 a.m. Shawn Dexter Crandall, 31, of Daytona Beach, Florida, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Sophia Swiatek on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from July 27 to Aug. 2.

Fire calls

7/27 at 5:35 p.m. Motor vehicle crash at Durham and Old Portland roads.

7/30 at 5:48 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from July 27 to Aug. 2.

