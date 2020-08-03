Arrests
8/1 at 9:15 a.m. Shawn Dexter Crandall, 31, of Daytona Beach, Florida, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Sophia Swiatek on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from July 27 to Aug. 2.
Fire calls
7/27 at 5:35 p.m. Motor vehicle crash at Durham and Old Portland roads.
7/30 at 5:48 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from July 27 to Aug. 2.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
PGA Championship: A capsule look at 10 contenders
-
Business
CEOs tell Congress many more small businesses will fail without new aid
-
Sports
Quiz: How well do you know PGA Championship history?
-
Nation & World
Negotiations resume, but virus relief bill remains up in the air
-
Sports
Koepka’s biggest challenge as he goes for third straight PGA Championship – history