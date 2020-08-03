I write in enthusiastic support of Democrat Eloise Vitelli for State Senate representing District 23, Sagadahoc County and Dresden. Eloise has been one of the dynamic leaders of the Legislature who are restoring Maine’s reputation for good government following its systematic dismemberment by the previous administration.

Some of the most important things she has helped accomplish have been rebuilding Maine’s health system by expanding Medicaid, increasing transparency in drug pricing, and rebuilding the Department of Health and Human Services. As a result, Maine leads the country in containing the coronavirus.

Eloise is my neighbor on Arrowsic, and I have long marveled at how she moderates our annual town meeting with a combination of cool efficiency and warm humor that serve her well in leading us through perilous times. She has also been instrumental in helping us get USDA funding to bring high speed broadband to Arrowsic.

In such challenging times, we simply can not afford to return to the cruel indifference of the previous failed administration . Please join me in voting for Vitelli for State Senate.

Tom Spear,

Arrowsic

