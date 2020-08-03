The City Hall tenters in Portland want the city to freeze evictions, legalize outdoor camping, build more affordable housing, create overdose prevention sites, defund the police and invest more in social services.
City Hall is closed right now as a result of the encampment, costing the city $275,000 per week that could be used to help the homeless.
The tenters shouldn’t be allowed to disrupt government.
Dave Ryder
Portland
