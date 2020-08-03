It’s time for news sources to find another way to report the situation of survivors, bystanders and family members of victims of fatal accidents.

“Uninjured” is simply wrong. Please consider just omitting that term – it will not weaken the report, and it will be more respectful of and sensitive to traumatized survivors, whose lives will never be the same.

Jan Munroe
Brunswick

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles