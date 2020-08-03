It’s time for news sources to find another way to report the situation of survivors, bystanders and family members of victims of fatal accidents.

“Uninjured” is simply wrong. Please consider just omitting that term – it will not weaken the report, and it will be more respectful of and sensitive to traumatized survivors, whose lives will never be the same.

Jan Munroe

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: