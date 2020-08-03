Joseph Gallant & Chris Ruediger livestream

8 p.m. Friday. Free, please preregister. mainesavings.com

Waterfront Concerts and Maine Savings are co-presenting a series of Friday night streaming concerts in August. The shows will be broadcast from backstage at the Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row and are fundraisers for Good Shepherd Food Bank. When you register, you’ll be sent direct links for streaming and will be given opportunities to make donations online. The month of shows kicks off with Maine and Nashville country artists Joseph Gallant and Chris Ruediger.

The Soggy Po Boys

5 p.m. Sunday. Hamilton House Gardens, 40 Vaughan’s Lane, South Berwick, $10, $9 seniors, $5 for six and over. historicnewengland.org.

Grab your tix and head to the picture-perfect locale of the gardens of Hamilton House in South Berwick for a late-afternoon performance of New Orleans jazz from Dover, New Hampshire’s Soggy Po Boys. You’ll have your own socially distanced circle to enjoy the show from and are encouraged to bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic basket. The Soggy Po Boys are a septet, so expect a big sound on songs like “Gin and Coconut Water” and “Tomorrow.” Speaking of soggy, the show has a rain date of Aug. 16.

Meg Williams

5 p.m. Sunday. Public Landing at Harbor Park, 275 Main St., Rockland, $20 donation per carload. facebook.com/paulbenjam

Rock out in Rockland with an outdoor blues show from the Nashville-based guitarist and blues singer-songwriter Meg Williams. Williams’s debut album is called “Take Me As I Am: The Muscle Shoals Sessions” released last year. She and her band will be serving up smoking tunes like “Come On Over To Me,” “Little Bit of the Devil” and “Played by the Blues.” You’ll enjoy the show from your car and spaces will provide proper social distancing. Please be sure to have a mask handy.

Graphic Melee, Mosart212, Liz Rhaney and 32French

8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. Space Instagram Live.

Space Gallery and the hip-hop community showcase Monday of the Minds presents a Tuesday night celebration of hip-hop’s birthday, which dates all the way back to 1973. The streaming show is a 4-hour affair with a lineup of Maine DJs and producers Graphic Mell, Mosart212, Liz Rhaney and 32French. Expect to be mesmerized, just don’t expect to sit still for too long, as there will be enough beats and knowledge dropped to levitate you.

