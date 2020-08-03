Maine Energy Marketers Association (MEMA) has appointed Charlie Summers, Jr., as its next President. Summers will lead MEMA and its MTEC Education Center in providing its 300-plus heating oil, propane biofuels, and motor fuels members with an enhanced level of service and support, according to a news release.

Mike McCormack, MEMA’s Board Chairman stated in the release: “We are excited to bring Charlie back home to Maine to join the MEMA team. It’s paramount that we effectively communicate to Maine consumers and Energy Policy influencers that our products and services have been and will continue to be integral to the overall Northern New England energy space – Charlie is the right guy to make that happen. His passion for education will also support our goal of growing the MTEC Education Center.”

Summers is a former State Senator and former Secretary of State of Maine. Most recently he was Acting Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs for the Trump Administration.

The Maine Energy Marketers Association is a non-profit trade association representing more than 300 members, including 125 heating oil, propane, biofuels, and motor fuels providers as well as convenience store owners. Our members own and operate 70% of Maine’s 1,300 convenience stores, selling more than one billion gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel, and distribute more than 90% of all the propane sold in our state each year. MEMA also has more than 175 associate members who provide goods and services to Maine’s petroleum dealers and their customers. Find more information about MEMA at https://maineenergymarketers.com/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: