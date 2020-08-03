PORTLAND — The Portland Fire Department has received more than $215,000 in federal funding to improve safety within the department.
The department was awarded $216,600 through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, which helps provide funding for training, emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment and emergency vehicles.
Departments in Old Orchard Beach and Casco also were awarded funding.
