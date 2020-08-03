PORTLAND — Portland Public Schools has delayed in-person conditioning for fall sports to Aug. 24.

The move came after the Maine Principals Association delayed the start of fall athletics until September

“This would give Portland Public Schools’ fall sports teams two weeks of acclimatization and in-person conditioning from Aug. 24 to Sept. 7 before the new (Maine Principals Association) fall start date of Sept. 8. Then 10 days of preseason would follow, with games potentially starting on Sept. 18,” the district said in a release.

According to Portland Public Schools, addressing the health and safety needs of student athletes, coaches and others involved, “is the foremost consideration on the plan to resume in-person athletics.”

For more information, contact Deering High School Athletic Director Michael Daly at [email protected] or Portland High School Athletic Director Rob O’Leary at [email protected]

