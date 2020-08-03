Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 8/5 11 a.m. 2020 Charter Commission Ad Hoc Committee Zoom
Wed. 8/5 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board Zoom
Wed. 8/5 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee Zoom
Thur. 8/6 11 a.m. 2020 Charter Commission Ad Hoc Committee Zoom
Thur. 8/6 4 p.m. Development Corporation Zoom
Thur. 8/6 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee Zoom
Thur. 8/6 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Zoom
Mon. 8/10 3 p.m. Fish Pier Authority
Mon. 8/10 5 p.m. Community Development Block Group Task Force
Mon. 8/10 6:30 p.m. Water District Board of Trustees Workshop
Tues. 8/11 5:30 p.m. Health and Human Services & Public Safety Committee Zoom
Tues. 8/11 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Zoom
Tues. 8/11 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing Zoom
Wed. 8/12 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee Zoom
Wed. 8/12 5:30 p.m. Housing Committee Zoom
Wed. 8/12 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
