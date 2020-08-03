Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  8/5  11 a.m.  2020 Charter Commission Ad Hoc Committee  Zoom

Wed.  8/5  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  Zoom

Wed.  8/5  5:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  Zoom

Thur.  8/6  11 a.m.  2020 Charter Commission Ad Hoc Committee  Zoom

Thur.  8/6  4 p.m.  Development Corporation  Zoom

Thur.  8/6  5:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  Zoom

Thur.  8/6  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  Zoom

Mon.  8/10  3 p.m.  Fish Pier Authority

Mon.  8/10  5 p.m.  Community Development Block Group Task Force

Mon.  8/10  6:30 p.m.  Water District Board of Trustees Workshop

Tues.  8/11  5:30 p.m.  Health and Human Services & Public Safety Committee  Zoom

Tues.  8/11  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom

Tues.  8/11  7 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing  Zoom

Wed.  8/12  5:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  Zoom

Wed.  8/12  5:30 p.m.  Housing Committee  Zoom

Wed.  8/12  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

portland maine
