Arrests

7/26 at 5:24 a.m. Daniel Gallegos, 21, of Carrizo Springs, Texas, on Commercial Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/26 at 8:15 a.m. Dana M. Fox, 59, of Portland, on Commonwealth Drive on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

7/26 at 5:45 p.m. Nyanen Malia Deng, 25, of Portland, on Spring Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/26 at 5:46 p.m. Jonathon C. Burt, 29, of Lisbon, on Park Avenue on charges of operating under the influence, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and three counts of violation of conditional release.

7/27 at 1:47 a.m. Ayub F. Mohamud, 18, of Burlington, Vermont, on Washington Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

7/27 at 2:26 a.m. Ian Engbritson, 29, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/27 at 6:09 a.m. Judith Denger, 50, of Portland, on Brighton Avenue on charges of criminal mischief, violation of conditional release and violation of protection order.

7/27 at 8:02 p.m. Theresa Wilson, 21, of Harrison, on Myrtle Street on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

7/28 at 1:31 a.m. Thomas Jenkins, 41, address unknown, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass and three counts of violation of conditional release.

7/28 at 3:30 a.m. Robert J. Almy, 47, of Brunswick, on Forest Avenue on a charge of unauthorized use of property.

7/28 at 5:40 a.m. Jamie Little, 32, of Portland, on Elm Street on three outstanding warrants.

7/28 at 7:12 a.m. Vance Samuels, 59, of Westbrook, on Valley Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

7/28 at 12:34 p.m. Jane Ellen Footer, 64, address unlisted, on Congress Street on a charge of public drinking and two counts of violation of conditional release.

7/28 at 5:14 p.m. Christopher M. O’Neill, 31, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of falsifying physical evidence, reckless conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, unlawful trafficking in drugs and three counts of violation of conditional release.

7/29 at 2:10 p.m. Tanya M. Perez, 34, of Saco, on Middle Street on an outstanding warrant.

7/29 at 2:39 p.m. Daniel Seavey, 33, address unknown, on Sheridan Street on an outstanding warrant.

7/30 at 1:30 a.m. William Francis Nadeau, 52, of Portland, on Washington Avenue on a charge of violation of conditional release.

7/30 at 2:45 a.m. Ahmed Hassan Adow, 35, address unlisted, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/30 at 9:15 a.m. Samantha Smith, 31, of Portland, on Powsland Street on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

7/30 at 3:44 p.m. Chesley L. Bragdon, 41, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of assault.

7/30 at 7:51 a.m. James G. Peter, 25, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of public drinking.

7/31 at 7:43 a.m. Nichele L. Roakes, 51, of Casco, on Oxford Street on an outstanding warrant.

7/31 at 8:33 a.m. William G. Littlefield, 43, of Littleton, New Hampshire, on Congress Street on a charge of assault.

8/1 at 2:04 a.m. Jessica J. Gaudette, 33, of Biddeford, on West Commercial Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/1 at 2:39 a.m. Brody Malloy, 23, of Portland, on Columbia Road on a charge of assault.

8/1 at 4:32 a.m. Nichols A. Closson, 38, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of obstructing government administration.

8/1 at 4:32 a.m. Jacob R. Jensen, 31, address unknown, on Congress Street on a charge of obstructing government administration.

8/1 at 8:01 a.m. Tristan Fish, 23, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/1 at 8:01 a.m. Victoria K. Tranchemontagne, 26, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

8/1 at 11:17 a.m. Mark A. Packard, 50, address unknown, on Mitton Street on charges of criminal trespass, stalking and violation of protection order.

8/1 at 11:46 a.m. Christina M. Blair, 42, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/1 at 12:52 p.m. Charles Davis, 50, address unknown, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/1 at 8:30 p.m. Norman Warren, 49, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating without a license.

8/1 at 11:13 p.m. Ahmed H. Ismail, 34, of Portland, on the Eastern Promenade on charges of failure to stop for a police officer, operating after suspension and an outstanding warrant.

8/2 at 8:47 a.m. Stephen Caputo, 24, address unknown, on Forest Avenue on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

