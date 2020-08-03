A tabulation of about 11,000 ballots that had been initially overlooked in four primary contests decided by ranked-choice voting did not change the outcomes of those races, Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said Monday.

The four races included the hotly contested Republican 2nd Congressional District primary.

Dunlap conducted the tabulation late Monday afternoon in his Augusta office after the assistant director of elections, who was proofreading results Saturday, discovered that thousands of hand-counted ballots from Maine towns had been overlooked following the July 14 primary.

Election division staff in those towns selected the wrong computer file while uploading ballot images, resulting in about 11,000 missing ballots. In one town, a secure memory device suffered an error that prevented it from uploading the ballot images stored on it, according to Dunlap.

Dunlap went public with the discrepancy Monday, even televising the live tabulation on the Secretary of State’s Office Facebook page.

“We wanted to do it publicly because ranked-choice voting has been controversial,” Dunlap said Monday evening in a telephone interview. “Transparency is always your friend when something like this happens. None of the outcomes changed.”

Dunlap assured voters that the tabulation system for ranked choice worked as it should have.

“Nothing went wrong with the system. Every ballot that was cast was counted,” he said.

Rep. Dale Crafts of Lisbon won the Republican 2nd Congressional District primary, fending off challenges from Adrienne Bennett and Eric Brakey. After the first round of ranked-choice tabulation, Crafts led with 45 percent of the vote, short of a clear majority. At that point, Bennett and Brakey conceded, but a second round of voting was tabulated, as required under ranked choice, and Crafts received 59 percent of the vote to Bennett’s 42 percent.

Dunlap explained that about 20 percent of the ballots cast in the 2nd district were overlooked, but it had a tiny impact on the outcome following Monday’s tabulation.

Crafts’ percentage dropped to 58 percent instead of 59 percent. He will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden in November.

