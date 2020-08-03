Arrests

7/27 at 6:40 p.m. Bryan S. Tardiff, 26, of Farmingdale, was arrested on Roundwood Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release. Drewann Beth Gordon, 18, of Topsham, was also issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/31 at 12:06 a.m. Kristi Marie McClellan, 28, of Scarborough, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

7/31 at 11:11 p.m. Thomas K. Valhos, 37, of Cobleskill, New York, was arrested on Pine Point Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/1 at 3:40 p.m. Cheryl C. Gilson, 32, of Cornish, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and violating conditions of release.

8/1 at 11:25 p.m. Darrell A. Hanning III, 28, of Houlton, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a warrant.

8/2 at 1:19 a.m. James David Acord, 24, of Braxton, West Virginia, was arrested at Payne and Milliken roads by Officer Andrew Flynn on charges of eluding an officer (causing a chase) and failing to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days.

8/2 at 4:39 p.m. Thomas John Bowolick, 28, of Oceanside, California, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

Summonses

7/27 at 6:40 p.m. Drewann Beth Gordon, 18, of Topsham, was issued a summons on Roundwood Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/28 at 6:54 p.m. Nantz J. Comyns, 64, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Liberty Bell Lane by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/29 at 9:09 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, of Scarborough, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Sawyer Road by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating without a license.

7/29 at 11:38 a.m. Nicole Lynn Bouchard, 30, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Det. Robert Pellerin on a charge of shoplifting.

7/29 at 8:44 p.m. Sandra A. Hawkes, 48, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Virdap Street by Det. Eric Greenleaf on a charge of violating a protective order.

7/31 at 3:11 p.m. Virginia L. Tuggle, 31, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of operating with a license revoked for operating under the influence (alcohol).

7/31 at 5:08 p.m. Aaron F. Cardenas, 24, of Somerset, New Jersey., was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Timothy Barker on a charge of criminal speed.

8/1 at 9:40 p.m. Luke J. Lebel, 25, of Saco, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Lucky Lane by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

7/27 at 8:41 a.m. Assist citizen on River Sands Drive.

7/27 at 1:21 p.m. Smoke alarm on Audubon Way.

7/27 at 1:57 p.m. Assist Gorham.

7/27 at 2:03 p.m. Fire alarm on MacIntosh Lane.

7/27 at 2:20 p.m. Propane leak at U.S. Route 1 and Scarborough Downs Road.

7/27 at 5:07 p.m. Assist Saco.

7/28 at 9:55 a.m. Assist Gorham.

7/28 at 11:52 a.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

7/28 at 12:24 p.m. Assist Gorham.

7/28 at 10:40 p.m. Low air warning alarm on Maietta Drive.

7/29 at 7:47 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Barley Lane.

7/29 at 10:27 a.m. Gas stove leak on Elm Street.

7/29 at 11:23 a.m. Fire alarm on Elbridge Oliver Way.

7/29 at 11:34 a.m. Gas stove leak on Gorham Road.

7/29 at 4:47 p.m. Assist Saco.

7/30 at 12:42 p.m. Fire alarm on Municipal Drive.

7/31 at 8:55 a.m. Assist Biddeford.

7/31 at 12:22 p.m. Assist Gorham.

7/31 at 1:22 p.m. Fire alarm on Gorham Road.

8/1 at 10:55 a.m. Fire alarm on Gorham Road.

8/1 at 1:47 p.m. Water rescue off Bay Street.

8/1 at 4:03 p.m. Mulch fire on Old Blue Point Road.

8/1 at 8:48 p.m. Dune grass fire on Pine Point Beach.

8/1 at 10:13 p.m. Fire alarm on Richards Way.

8/2 at 2:48 a.m. Fire alarm on Camperdown Elm Drive.

8/2 at 8:40 a.m. Waterflow alarm on Payne Road.

8/2 at 12:10 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/2 at 12:35 p.m. Fire alarm on East Grand Avenue.

8/2 at 4:26 p.m. Odor investigation on Gallery Boulevard.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 38 calls from July 27 to Aug. 2.

