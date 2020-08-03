PORTLAND — Thompson’s Point is launching a film series it says is designed to inspire conversation about the social inequities that Black, Indigenous and people of color experience.

The free outdoor Moonlight Cinema film series will kick off Saturday, Aug. 8 with a 7 p.m. showing of “Akeelah & The Bee.” The series will continue with “Remember the Titans” on Aug. 15; “Jazz on a Summer’s Day,” presented by Portland Museum of Art, Aug. 21-22; and “The Princess & The Frog,” Aug. 29.

Participants must bring their own lawn chairs. No outside food or drink is permitted, but concessions will be available.

There is no admission fee, but organizers encourage donations to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s Legal Defense Fund. Thompson’s Point will match donations from concessions sales proceeds up to 20% of total sales.

Reservations can be made at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/moonlight-cinema-tickets-112993033204.

