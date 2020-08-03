Arrests

No arrests were reported from July 27 to Aug. 2.

Summonses

7/28 at 9:40 a.m. Jason Stuart Fetigan, 30, of Greely Road, North Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Portland Street by Officer Derek Lucas on a charge of operating after license suspension.

7/31 at 9:03 a.m. Jonathan Woodley, 45, of Exchange Street, Portland, was issued a summons at East Elm and Main streets by Lt. Kevin Pedersen on a charge of operating after license suspension.

Fire calls

7/27 at 12:40 p.m. Lines down on Cousins Street.

7/28 at 1:50 p.m. Department operations on McCartney Street.

7/31 at 12:43 p.m. Fire call on Fieldstone Drive.

7/31 at 1:33 p.m. Structure fire on West Main Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from July 27 to Aug. 2.

