Arrests
No arrests were reported from July 27 to Aug. 2.
Summonses
7/28 at 9:40 a.m. Jason Stuart Fetigan, 30, of Greely Road, North Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Portland Street by Officer Derek Lucas on a charge of operating after license suspension.
7/31 at 9:03 a.m. Jonathan Woodley, 45, of Exchange Street, Portland, was issued a summons at East Elm and Main streets by Lt. Kevin Pedersen on a charge of operating after license suspension.
Fire calls
7/27 at 12:40 p.m. Lines down on Cousins Street.
7/28 at 1:50 p.m. Department operations on McCartney Street.
7/31 at 12:43 p.m. Fire call on Fieldstone Drive.
7/31 at 1:33 p.m. Structure fire on West Main Street.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from July 27 to Aug. 2.
