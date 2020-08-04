The American Cancer Society recently presented a Sandra C. Labaree Volunteer Values Award to Topsham resident Helena Strang.

A news release states: “The award is the most honored accolade by the Society in New England, and it recognizes Strang’s remarkable accomplishments in support of the Society’s mission to celebrate lives, to save lives and to lead the fight for a world without cancer.”

A cancer survivor, Strang has been a volunteer with the American Cancer Society since 2015. She has served as the Event Lead for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Brunswick walk for three years and as a committee member for two years. Last year, she was the second-highest individual fundraiser for the event.

“Strang consistently works to make the Making Strides event as successful as it can be,” the release states. “For example, Strang suggested the event partner with a local company that hosts paint nights, and worked with a local company so that half of the ticket fees would be donated to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Brunswick. This event was held in the middle of winter during a snowy evening in Maine, and yet every seat in the restaurant was filled, a direct result of Strang’s extensive network and passion for the cause. Since the paint night event Strang has organized two other fundraising events early in 2020 which have raised more than $1,000 for the Making Strides event.”

“Helena has a wealth of experience and advice to offer our community’s event,” said Reven Oliver, community development manager with the American Cancer Society, in the release. “Our whole team is impressed by her ability to leverage her network and come up with creative fundraising events to support our life-saving mission. Helena is an example of what we look for in our volunteers. She is passionate, determined and innovative.”

The Sandra C. Labaree Volunteer Values Award is named after the late Sandra C. Labaree, a longtime American Cancer Society volunteer from Maine. Each year, the local area board selects individuals to receive this honor whose service best exemplifies the Society’s organizational values.

For more information on how to become a volunteer for the American Cancer Society or about the society’s programs and services, visit www.Cancer.org or call 800-227-2345.

