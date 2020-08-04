Arrests

7/21 at 12:19 p.m. Ellen Pettengill, 53, of Green Street, was arrested by Officer Brett McIntire on Front Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/27 at 9:10 p.m. Jody Derosby, 23, of Andrews Road, was arrested by Officer Kevin Santora on Old Brunswick Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

7/30 Amber Vondwingelo, 28, of Williams Circle, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Arthur Tringali at an undisclosed location on a charge of theft.

7/30 Eric Howell, 29, of Williams Circle, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Arthur Tringali at an undisclosed location on a charge of theft.

Fire calls

7/27 at 8:57 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Old Brunswick Road.

7/28 at 2:15 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

7/29 at 3:11 p.m. Propane leak on Congress Avenue.

7/29 at 11:58 p.m. Odor investigation on Centre Street.

7/31 at 8:07 a.m. Rescue assist on High Street.

7/31 at 8 p.m. Smoke investigation on Health Lane.

8/1 at 6:42 a.m. Carbon monoxide check on Denny Road.

8/2 at 12:45 p.m. Fire alarm on Court Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 45 calls from July 27 to Aug. 2.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: