Arrests
No arrests were reported from July 28 to Aug. 3.
Summonses
7/31 at 11:57 a.m. A 15-year-old boy, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer David Galvan on charges of operating without a license and failing to provide insurance.
8/1 at 9:11 p.m. David Moore, 60, of Lee, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on Scott Dyer Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of failing to keep right.
8/2 at 9:34 p.m. A 17-year-old boy, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of imprudent speed.
8/2 at 9:35 p.m. Michael Crockett, 19, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Tammy Schafran on a charge of imprudent speed.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to eight fire calls from July 28 to Aug. 3.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from July 28 to Aug. 3.
