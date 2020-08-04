Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale a hugely successful, turnkey concert and event business with malleable space right in the heart of downtown Portland.

The Portland House of Music and Events (PHOME) has become a beloved staple in the city’s music scene over its five years of operation, hosting some of Maine’s favorite local artists as well as Grammy winning, national touring acts. Its prime location at Temple and Federal Streets, on the border of Downtown and the Old Port, invites passersby to stop in for a show.

The business has also hosted diverse, creative events beyond concerts, including weddings, holiday parties, burlesque, comedy, and corporate events. Gross sales were $825,000 in 2019.

PHOME is a two-level venue (mezzanine and floor) with a bar, kitchen and additional outdoor seating. The design and use of this space are especially conducive to concerts and events. Indoor capacity is 292± and patios are permitted for nearly 200 more. Situated on the first floor of a four-story parking garage, it is the only venue in Portland with such easily accessed parking in addition to the surrounding streets. This space is available for lease assignment with the sale of the business.

Sale of the business will include talent contact lists, future booked events, the website, social media accounts and furniture, fixtures and equipment, including all production and staging equipment and a seven-camera security system. The current lease runs through May 2025 with a renewal option for five additional years. Contact our brokers for details.

Portland House of Music at 25 Temple St. in Portland is offered for sale at $225,000 by Mike Anderson and Karen Rich, Brokers at Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland, 207-772-2422 or visit www.malonecb.com. Please contact Mike at 207-318-5969; [email protected] or Karen at 207-671-8808; [email protected]

