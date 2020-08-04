WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Tuesday began to stress that they will need to stay in Washington until a fresh round of pandemic aid is enacted, worried about facing the wrath of voters as the White House and Democrats remained at odds over a deal.

The top negotiators for the administration – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows – maintained that President Trump could act unilaterally on coronavirus relief, but such prospects did not appear to be any clearer and White House officials are not clear on what they have the legal authority to do.

That means about 30 million people who have lost federal unemployment benefits in the past week could have to wait much longer for the relief that complements state aid. The White House and lawmakers are struggling to resolve the significant gulf that remained between the Democrats’ initial $3.4 trillion offer, and a GOP package that did not have unified support of the Senate Republican Conference.

Mnuchin and Meadows, leaving a lunch with GOP senators, said they were preparing to present House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., with a new proposal on a broad-ranging relief package to cope with the economic and public health fallout from the pandemic.

But at the GOP lunch, the two officials told Senate Republicans that Trump was prepared to enact some sort of executive order on pandemic relief, and no senators raised objections to that plan, according to people briefed on the meeting. Meadows and Mnuchin emphasized to senators what they said publicly: that the two sides were far from an agreement.

White House officials eager to break the logjam have stepped up their talk of Trump acting unilaterally on key administration priorities, including the expiration of unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is looking at taking money already approved by Congress and redirecting it for federal unemployment benefits, according to three people aware of internal administration deliberations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private matter. The White House counsel’s office is assisting Meadows in the review of the legality of the repurposing of some of these funds, two of the people said. The president has said publicly he is exploring the matter.

But the strategy faces significant obstacles, including the fact that some senior administration officials have already publicly dismissed it. Larry Kudlow, the president’s top economic adviser, addressed the unemployment benefits Tuesday on Fox Business: “I don’t think that can be done administratively. I think that requires an act of Congress.”

Budget experts say the biggest legal barrier would be the Antideficiency Act, a law that may bar reallocation of unemployment funds.

Other people in close communication with the Trump administration say the idea is being studied in large measure to give the president greater leverage in negotiations with congressional Democrats as talks drag on longer than expected. The White House believes floating unilateral actions on unemployment benefits may give Democrats more of an incentive to bargain, this person said.

“This is a leverage play. That is the key thing here to understand,” said one person briefed on White House policy who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. “The president feels like from a deal-making perspective that Pelosi has the leverage, and this is how they’re trying to rectify it.”

Mnuchin and Meadows told reporters Tuesday that they are still trying to broker some sort of deal with Democrats, but progress appeared minimal.

“If the Democrats are serious on negotiating, we can do a deal quickly,” Mnuchin told reporters. Meadows, added that “we’re a long ways away from striking any kind of a deal.”

The impasse continued days after a federal supplement to unemployment insurance expired for about 30 million Americans while the number of infections and deaths caused by the novel coronavirus continued to climb in the United States.

GOP senators acknowledged the optics of returning to their home states without relief for their beleaguered constituents.

“How do you think it looks for us to be back home when this is unresolved?” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who is running for re-election this November. “This is the most important thing we need to be doing.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has largely removed himself from direct negotiations, indicated to Republican senators inside the lunch that the Senate will remain in session next week if administration officials do not reach an agreement with Democrats this week.

“Real people are sitting back home and wondering, why all the Kabuki games? Why can’t we just do it?” said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., a member of GOP leadership who help draft provisions related to education and health funding in the Senate proposal, said there are multiple areas of agreement with Democrats where negotiations could bear fruit.

“I think on testing, we’re close. On schools, in reality, we would be close if they wanted to be close. On child care. Hopefully on the vaccine,” Blunt said.

He added that there were some issues – such as aid to state and local governments – where the parties remained far apart.

“But that’s the kind of thing I think there is some negotiating space on,” Blunt said.

Republicans fumed that Democrats were unwilling to give in on the negotiations, contending that Democrats believe they have the upper hand politically.

But Republicans acknowledged their own divisions.

“I think I’ve made it very clear for some time now, if you’re looking for a total consensus among Republicans you’re not going to find it, because we do have divisions about what to do,” McConnell said.

He said it was unlikely that the bill would pass Congress with broad support, such as the measures Congress approved to address the pandemic earlier this year.

“It’s not going to produce a Kumbaya moment like we had in March or April where everybody voted ‘aye,’ but the American people in the end need help,” McConnell said. “And wherever this thing settles between the president of the United States and his team who have to sign it into law, and the Democrats’ not insignificant minority in the Senate and majority in the House, is something I’m prepared to support, even if I have some problems with certain parts of it.”

