We all want the same things from our president: a president who knows how to best run a country, who is not corruptible, whose policies are based on reality, whose balance is saving us from a potential depression and who just plain has our backs.

This president, Donald Trump, loves our country. As a businessman he understands the market economy. Contrary to the distortions of Associated Press reporter Martin Crutsinger, who reported July 30 that the coronavirus “sent the U.S. economy plunging by a record-shattering 32.9 percent annual rate last quarter and is still inflicting damage across the country,” the market provably dropped 37 percent Feb. 12-March 23, and then rose to just under 10 percent of its all-time high because of trust in Trump’s coronavirus policies.

He’s brought back jobs Barack Obama said “are just not going to come back.” He’s stood up to China, Iran, North Korea. He’s given us judges who deliberate instead of legislating. And he uses common-sense, non-politically correct approaches and policies.

• Trump: Lifelong businessman; Joe Biden: Lifelong politician.

• Trump: Parlayed inheritance into multimillion-dollar empire; Biden: From about $1 million in 2009 to over $15 million in 2016 (when vice president).

• Trump: Pro-life; Biden: Pro-abortion.

• Trump: Pro-Constitution; Democrat-controlled House: Legislating laws contrary to it.

• Trump: Holds himself accountable (as evidenced) to keep all his campaign promises; Democratic National Committee: Has yet to tell Biden what he should promise.

• Trump: Balancing public health and safety with real families being jobless; Biden: Has (wisely, on his part) kept his mouth shut.

• Trump: Perpetually interviewed; Biden: Interviews denied.

• Trump’s not an orator; neither is Biden.

• Media: Continually dividing us.

Bruce Young

York

