SALES

Beta Zeta Properties purchased a 96-acre development parcel at US Route 1, Freeport. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; Brett Davis, Brett Davis Real Estate.

Mercier Properties, LLC purchased a ±6,045-square-foot mixed-use building, including a ±840-square-foot garage, on ±1.51 acres at 52 Sanford Rd., Wells. Roxane A. Cole, CCIM, Roxane Cole Commercial Real Estate, LLC; Justin LaMontagne, NAI The Dunham Group.

Austin and Kristen Pickering purchased a multifamily property at 147 Granite St., Biddeford. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers; Jason Bisson, The Atlantic RE Network.

Kevin Nguyen purchased a 3-unit multi-family building at 257 Ocean St., South Portland. Vince Ciampi and Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.; Hoang Nguyen, F.O. Bailey Real Estate.

St. John Family Trust purchased a ±3,000-square-foot office building on ±2.42 acres at 560 US. Route 1, Scarborough. Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Co.; Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR and Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company.

Posillico Enterprise Partners LLC purchased 8.8 acres at Gardiner 95/295 Business Park, Gardiner. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

Gwilo – Brownfield, LLC purchased a 100-unit self-storage facility and laundromat at 79 Main St., Brownfield. Tim Millett, Porta & Co.

187-209 Read Street, LLC purchased a ±160,608-square-foot industrial building at 203 Read St., Portland. Tom Dunham, SIOR, Greg Hastings, SIOR, Sylas Hatch, and TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group.

Benjamin Construction purchased a ±28,935-square-foot building on ±1.27 acres at 33 Bishop St., Portland. Greg Hastings, SIOR and Tom Dunham, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

NonniCorp, LLC purchased Innovation District Lot 29 at The Downs, Scarborough. Katie Allen, NAI The Dunham Group; Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

Red Tail Properties LLC purchased two office buildings at 1226 Shore Rd., Cape Elizabeth; one ±4,236-square-foot building and one ±1,722-square-foot building. Dan Greenstein and Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Central Distributors purchased a ±5,400-square-foot industrial building at 34 Coffin Ave., Brewer. Noah Stebbins and Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company; J David Hughes, Epstein Commercial Real Estate.

Giles Property Management, LLC purchased ±4.25 acres of land at 72 Wrights Landing, Auburn. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company.

The Walters Trust has purchased 10 Exchange Street, Unit 408, Portland. Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

LEASES

Office

Nicole Chom, Mary Wassick, and Ciara Cardona leased 1,377 square feet of office space at 869 Main St., Westbrook. Katie Allen, NAI The Dunham Group.

Ignite Chiropractic leased 1,280 square feet of medical office space at 94 Auburn St., Portland. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Marcum LLP leased 14,212 square feet of office space at One Canal Plaza, Portland. Joe Malone, CCIM, SIOR and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers; Ross Perlman, Newmark Knight Frank.

Celestial Waves Healing Arts Center, LLC leased Suites 201 & 203 Post House Commons, 2178 Post Rd., Wells. Roxane A. Cole, CCIM, Roxane Cole Commercial Real Estate, LLC.

HEAR ME NOW, Inc. leased ±1,350 square feet at 367 US Route 1, Falmouth. Roxane A. Cole, CCIM, Roxane Cole Commercial Real Estate, LLC; Michael Jacobson, King Real Estate.

Brickyard Collective leased 2,100 square feet of office space at 95 Exchange Street, Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Caliber Home Loans leased 4,728 square feet of office space at 75 Market St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers; Chris Sido, CBRE/Advisory & Transaction Services.

Brann & Isaacson LLC leased 3,777 square feet of office space at 136 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Retail

Skowhegan Savings Bank leased 3,040 square feet of retail space at 287 Marginal Way, Portland. Chris Craig and Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

dotco, LLC leased 2,285 square feet of retail/office space at Pond Cove Shopping Center, Cape Elizabeth. Katie Allen and Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Maaz Ullah leased 2,173 square feet of retail space at 170 Brighton Ave., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers; John Golden, Maine Realty Advisors.

Local Color, Kate Nelligan Design leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at 217-219 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Maaz Ullah leased 2,173 square feet retail/grocery space at 170 Brighton Ave., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers; John Golden, Maine Realty Advisors.

Herbal Pathways LLC leased 1900 square feet of retail space at 35 Bridge St., in Gardiner. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

Industrial

Plucked Fresh Foods, LLC leased 3,500 square feet of industrial space at 987 Riverside St., Portland. Katie Allen, NAI The Dunham Group; Craig Young, The Boulos Company.

Bath Iron Works leased a 9,000-square-foot industrial building at 329 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

